Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper speaks at the 2017 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, on March 26, 2017.Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press

Interpretation

Re Pope Francis’s Apology Was Heartfelt And Historic, But It Left Us Wanting More (July 26): Pope Francis’s penitential pilgrimage to Canada’s Indigenous communities is both historic and potentially healing. He acknowledged that begging pardon can only represent the beginning of reconciliation and, “for my part, I will continue to encourage efforts of all Catholics to support the Indigenous peoples.”

One meaningful act within the Pope’s control would be to redirect some of the Vatican’s vast resources, much of it derived over centuries from colonial lands such as Canada, into providing scholarships to Indigenous youth and infrastructure to deliver safe drinking water to all First Nations, which our federal government has been unable to do.

George Horhota Toronto

I listened to parts of the Pope’s speech and, if I’m honest, I struggled with it. He made clear to me that the Catholic Church is still in the truth phase of truth and reconciliation.

I know there is deep power – after waiting for generations – in hearing the trauma of Indigenous peoples publicly named and acknowledged. There is no doubt great healing to be found in receiving an apology from the figurehead of the religious institution largely responsible for it. But as an outside observer whose heart aches over these atrocities, the Pope’s speech felt anemic, performative and inadequate.

Just as faith without works is dead, truth without reconciliation is missing its healing power. Healing requires more than a performance. It requires action that changes the story for future generations.

Sarah Walker Oakville, Ont.

Read and construed carefully, I believe the Pope’s speech indeed offers an institutional apology from the Catholic Church.

Focus has been on the reference to indiscretions of “members” of the church and conclusions that the apology was limited to individual miscreants. Shortly after that reference, however, the Pope said these profoundly important words, in the immediate context of the abject admissions of wrong and apology that preceded them: “In the face of this deplorable evil, the Church kneels before God and implores his forgiveness for the sins of her children.”

Scott Wilkie Toronto

New rules

Re Hockey Canada Releases Action Plan To Tackle Its Culture Issues (July 26) and Ottawa Freezes Gymnastics Canada’s Funding After Athletes Allege Abuse (July 23): The scandals engulfing two national sports governing bodies will likely get worse. Just ask any parent who can recite instances of abuse in any number of amateur sports.

I believe this mess will require at least three actions. Sports governing bodies should be told, not asked, to join the Office of the Sports Integrity Commissioner, with federal funds frozen and escalating financial penalties until they do. They should not be permitted to oversee or influence any investigation that comes on the heels of credible public complaints; instead these investigations should be overseen by the commissioner’s office. The commissioner should also be given resources to reshape amateur sports governance in Canada.

Until these things happen, the fox will remain in the henhouse.

Jonathan Massey-Smith Ottawa

Hockey, a sport I love, is in the news right now, but not in a way to celebrate.

All of us who love this game should examine the entrenched “hockey culture” and applaud those who finally – at great cost to themselves – come forward. I do, wholeheartedly.

But I still love this sport. I’ve known some wonderful hockey people over the years, at all levels of the game. I hope the darkness that has been laid bare won’t cast its shadow over all those hardworking, honest, ethical people who play, coach, volunteer, organize and watch hockey, who grow as individuals and teammates through hockey.

Jean Mills Guelph, Ont.

Entered the chat

Re Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper Endorses Pierre Poilievre For Party Leader (Online, July 25): If we ever wondered about Stephen Harper’s true colours, it seems that his endorsement of Pierre Poilievre reveals them.

Old-school Progressive Conservatives (silent majority, anyone?) should now realize the enormity of their mistake in letting Mr. Harper absorb them into the Reform Party. If they are honest with themselves, they should admit they should have seen this coming. If they’re truly honest, they should admit the urgent need to undo the error.

The problem with big tents is that snakes and scorpions get in, too. Time for Red Tories to break away from the ugly elements of the Conservative Party and rebuild something electable. It would have my vote.

Until then, I’ll just have to keep doing what legions of other folks like me do: Sigh and vote Liberal.

Scott Gardiner Southgate, Ont.

Re Will Red Tories Create A New Party? and A Savvy NDP Would Seize On Canada’s Summer Of Frustration (Opinion, July 23): How about: “Will any party campaign on good governance?”

A party that runs and wins on that platform would go a long way in solving many of the problems facing us all.

Ronald Lemieux Ottawa

Tip the scales

Re Striking A Fine Balance In The Oil Patch (July 25): The policy omits one fairly important item: Where will the billions of dollars earned from exports and paid to Ottawa come from when the oil and gas industry is throttled?

Clay Atcheson North Vancouver

If Ottawa has to strike “a fine balance” (on anything), Canada is most likely up the creek without a paddle, liable to tip over.

Industry has made steady progress in reducing emissions per barrel of saleable hydrocarbons from oil sands. But they are and will remain oil sands, the least desirable form of liquid hydrocarbon. If and when the world makes significant progress toward reducing demand, the oil sands will be at the head of the queue of stranded assets.

It would be better to face the music now and begin to phase out their exploitation in favour of economic options that will not overcook our goose.

John Hollins Ottawa

Be cool

Re Canada’s Best-kept Secret Brooke Henderson Earns Her Second Golf Major With A Gritty Performance Down The Back Nine (July 25): “This tendency to play things cool may be a reason Ms. Henderson doesn’t get as much attention in Canada as she deserves.” It’s possible that’s exactly the way Brooke Henderson prefers things.

In the wildly unpredictable game of golf, talking big is asking for trouble. Keeping one’s head down, both literally and figuratively, is the best way to attract favour from the reckless gods that rule that sport.

Geoff Rytell Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com