The Parliament Hill Peace Tower in Ottawa, in March, 2020.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Democracy now

Re What Do We Actually Mean When We Talk About Democracy? (Opinion, Dec. 31): It was a difficult but ultimately pretty good year for democracy in 2022.

Ukrainians led the world by repulsing Vladimir Putin’s attempts at conquest. Sweden and Finland are in the process of joining NATO and Europe is powerfully united against authoritarianism.

China is now presumably wary of invading Taiwan. In the United States, Trumpism looks to be on the decline, as his name brought nothing but defeat to candidates he supported in midterm elections.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva gave the ouster to Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil. Emmanuel Macron beat Marine Le Pen in France.

Even our Prime Minister, who I find deeply flawed, isn’t at all threatened by the extremists in Pierre Poilievre’s movement. On the contrary, Justin Trudeau seems more convinced than ever of his cleverness and infallibility.

Oh well, I said it was a pretty good year, not great.

Nigel Smith Toronto

I acknowledge that disagreement and discord, and even hypocrisy and corruption, are an inevitable part of the process of citizens choosing who will govern them. That doesn’t mean democracy is broken, and in fact there is no viable alternative.

To understand why democracy, despite its flaws, is best, Google a quality-of-life index based on the cost of living, safety, health care, education and pollution, among other factors. The top-10 countries are all democracies, the best of the best. There is usually only one country on these lists, Oman, which is not a functional democracy. Yes, functional does not denote perfect – that’s an impossible expectation.

Protesters in autocratic countries consistently demand freedom and democracy. They see the obvious: Democracy delivers, even if it is a bit messy along the way.

Michael Craig Owen Sound, Ont.

The practice of democracy is based on a universal franchise where there is but one class of citizenship. No one has priority over anyone else.

It requires inclusion and no one excluded because of race, religion or sex. It requires regular elections and multiple political parties.

People are entitled to participate in governance, including addressing elected officials on legislative proposals, and opposing the results when they wish. Democracy is opposed to the arbitrary use of power, and requires court oversight to ensure the legality of laws and actions. Different points of view and ideas are resolved in a democracy by majority votes in elections and on governing bodies.

Some democratic practices are being stripped away. In Ontario, the government severely limits the ability of citizens to comment on draft legislation, and it has enacted legislation permitting one-third of councillors in the country’s largest municipality to make new laws.

These changes are serious threats to democratic practice, and political philosophers (among others) should show some concern and be worried about them.

John Sewell Former mayor, Toronto

Travel travails

Re Canada Is Too Soft On Punishing Airlines (Report on Business, Jan. 4): My son planned to fly from Boston to Toronto on Dec. 23. Air Canada offered free rebooking for an earlier flight, an effort to move passengers before the forecasted storm. He was able to book for Dec. 22.

After delays, the plane arrived at Pearson International Airport – and sat on the tarmac because there was no gate available. Then it got to the gate – and there was no ground crew available. So, we waited some more.

At 1 a.m., as I leaned wearily on a pillar in arrivals, a porter walked by. He smiled and told me not to fall asleep, which made me smile, too. He assured me, “They’ll be here soon, don’t worry.”

I know how lucky we were. But amid the chaos, the airline and this airport worker made a difference to me, and I think a good news story is always worth sharing.

Jean Mills Guelph, Ont.

Travelling back to Montreal from Saskatoon for the new school semester was an exercise in perpetual stress.

After many delays, in Montreal I was met with a never-ending sea of bags and tired passengers. It’s quite a bonding experience to wait over two hours at one carousel with passengers from four other major flights, with the dying hope of spotting one’s precious luggage among the growing collection.

While I was grateful for the camaraderie of fellow passengers, I kept thinking that there has to be a better way. This year, I hope we become more serious about implementing better, more efficient and humane ways to travel.

Vaidehee Lanke Montreal

Re Ottawa Is Passing The Buck On This Holiday Season’s Air Travel Chaos (Jan. 4): I’d argue that the federal government has, by design, passed the buck on air travel for the last two decades.

They own the airports, but don’t run them, and charge rent to airport authorities. They also privatized air-traffic control and airport security. And, surprise, surprise, guess which fees top the list on fares?

If the industry feels rough, the feds should carry the lion’s share of that burden far more than just this past Christmas season.

Luc Arsenault Victoria

Back off, the end of the queue is way back there. Christmas, 2022, marked the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of our suitcase, and the beginning of a year-long battle for redress from Swoop airlines.

Disgruntled travellers are in for a long, frustrating fight, during which customer relations will spin, dive, roll, pitch, bank and stall so much that they put pilots to shame. There will be phone calls, dozens of e-mails, piles of forms and oh-so-many apologies. From time to time, one may be begrudged some dollars and told, each time, case closed.

After a few months, travellers qualify for help from the Canadian Transportation Agency. After one year, our CTA agent’s latest message is that “in the context of Swoop’s terms and conditions … we will not have a basis to go back to the carrier.” She is concluding her “facilitation.”

To the back of the line. This seriously singed senior is in no mood to surrender.

Craig Little Sarnia, Ont.

Blast from the past

Re The Joy Of Rediscovering Games You Played As A Child (Opinion, Dec. 31): After enjoying a family games nights during the holidays, I was drawn to this article expecting a review of Scrabble, Monopoly and Clue, rediscovered in the basement family room. I was surprised by a millennial description of outdated CD- ROMS and PlayStation games played in the family’s basement computer room, and the exploration of new tech to “relive old media.”

Many of us born and raised before the first generation of Super Mario Bros. lump all technological games into one intimidating basement cupboard. It was enlightening to realize that our incomprehensible collections of wires and black boxes are now a nostalgic museum of outdated technology.

Janet Patterson Hamilton

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com