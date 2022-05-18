Britain's Prince Charles sits by the The Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 10.BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Full speed ahead

Re Minister Says Ottawa Working To Decrease Indigenous Incarceration (May 16): Justice Minister David Lametti says that “we’re turning a big ship around, and I think it is fair to say that we’re doing it incrementally in order to bring the rest of Canadian society along.” I don’t understand this excuse.

Turn up the engines; get more wind into the sails of the ship of state. That Indigenous women make up 50 per cent incarcerated women is unjust, shameful and immoral.

Forget incremental steps, just take real action.

Debbie Grisdale Ottawa

Long-term outlook

Re Executive Bonuses At LTC Firms Rose During First Full Pandemic Year (Report on Business, May 16): It is small comfort to many of us residents of Chartwell Retirement Residences that executives received such generous rewards. As one who succumbed to the company’s slick ads and aggressive marketing campaigns, it is a decision I regret.

Despite repeated attempts to better the conditions – for which we pay extremely high fees – there has been little improvement. I find the food deplorable and the home always understaffed. We reached out to executives, including CEO Vlad Volodarski, and received corporate platitudes.

Because Chartwell is a private corporation, only public knowledge of the situation at its homes can expose the circumstances. In my experience, this is a classic case of buyer beware.

Judith Erola Sudbury

Investors can be comforted that top executives of the leading long-term-care homes received such nice bonuses for 2021, and that companies relied on “a mix of financial and other metrics” to determine said bonuses.

There is one more rather important metric: Could we be informed of the death rate (all causes) per 100 residents for these homes? Some metrics should be more important than others, even for investors.

Ben Rathbone Kamloops, B.C.

Travel suggestions

Re Canada’s COVID Travel Rules Aren’t Working (May 16): Proof of vaccination “has been largely made obsolete in the United States.” This implies that, in the U.S., they have been replaced with some superior system. What would be more accurate is that requirements have been suspended.

Neglecting the health and well-being of travellers, and putting further stress on our health care system, seems unlikely to increase tourism or other travel. Innovation and the streamlining of security and screening would no doubt aid travel and tourism, but let us be clear what we are doing.

Allan Olley Oakville, Ont.

Future reign

Re Prince Charles Holds Lessons For All Of Us (Report on Business, May 16): My thanks to contributor Laurel Broten. This column has been a long time coming.

Prince Charles has been an advocate for environmental issues for so many years. His knowledge is extensive but, sadly, he has been given little credit.

He is a fine man and will, one day, make an exceptional king. I hope Canada will give him the chance.

Diana Black Victoria

Re What We Ignore When We Talk About Abolishing The Monarchy (May 17): Contributor Ralph Heintzman quickly demolishes the misguided notion that Prince Charles won’t become King Charles, noting the complexities of the Constitution Act of 1982 which embed the monarchy in Canada essentially forever. Faced with that bald fact, he offers anti-monarchists a salve: Charles is actually a decent chap who will likely make a decent king.

That may very well be. But in 2022, does the world still need a ruler, even a symbolic one, whose power, albeit limited, is divinely authorized? Praise for Charles suggests he could easily make his way in the world on personal merit, instead of inherited privilege.

Geoff Rytell Toronto

I disagree: That it is difficult to change our political system should not be an objection at all. Our best triumphs are always difficult.

When we escape binary thinking, we abandon from our reasoning the question of, “Is Prince Charles good or bad?” and replace it with the idea that there is always room for improvement – and that we don’t need Charles, as great as he is.

We can invent something better, the same way our ancestors did.

Patrick Burgomaster Terrace, B.C.

As an 82-year old Canadian, I am proud to be a citizen of the only “kingdom” in the Americas.

When I look at the republics south of the border all the way to the tip of Argentina, I see a tragic history of revolution, civil and territorial wars, lurches between democracy and dictatorship, appalling abuses of civil rights, staggering inequality and heroic attempts to achieve the “decent society” that we already enjoy.

Canada has much to repent for, much to improve and many things to be grateful for – our constitutional monarchy being one of them. When our dear Queen passes on, I will raise a glass to the new king of Canada, the symbol of the traditions, institutions and values that underlie our “peaceable kingdom.”

Larry Muller Trent Lakes, Ont.

We should acknowledge what the Crown represents or, more importantly, doesn’t to millions of people whose forebears were colonized and dominated by the monarchy. Just because it’s there shouldn’t make it right.

Just because Prince Charles is accomplished – good for him – shouldn’t make him relevant. Just because there are far worse institutions and figureheads shouldn’t make us lucky to be under a royal thumb. Many have paid a heavy price under colonization.

The monarchy may be here to stay for a while. But we shouldn’t be lectured about why we should like it.

Shirley Phillips Toronto

My great-grandmother, a refugee from czarist Russia, would insist that her children stand at attention when God Save the King was played at home on the radio.

In her name and all those who find shelter and safety under our constitutional monarchy, I say to Prince Charles: “God save our future king.”

Donnie Friedman Toronto

Shocker

Re Shock Jock Was Pioneer Of ‘Radio Poubelle’ (Obituary, May 16): Normally, I would not be inclined to pass comment on a person I have never met. But I cannot restrain myself after reading the account of André Arthur’s career.

He may well have been a “cultured, gentlemanly and charming” radio personality in Quebec City. But his mocking – on Twitter, of the nurses who were caring for him as he lay dying – tells me all I need to know about the man.

Brian Caines Ottawa

