Political upside

Re “An island of transparency in a sea of government secrecy” (Editorial, July 8): Good things can happen for less than noble reasons, as when a provincial government on the verge of electoral defeat saddled its adversaries with Newfoundland and Labrador’s robust freedom of information law.

A similar thing happened when outgoing prime minister Jean Chrétien poisoned the chalice of leadership about to be handed to Paul Martin. By banning corporate and union contributions to federal political parties, the “street fighter from Shawinigan” simultaneously kneecapped his rival and strengthened our democracy.

We can thank activists and idealists that push for positive change, but a scrappy and opportunistic political horse trader is often needed to seal the deal.

Norm Beach Toronto

Second to none

Re “Rule by the second-place: the coming crisis of legitimacy in federal politics” (Opinion, July 8): In the 2017 B.C. election, the Liberals under Christy Clark won both the popular vote and the most seats, but the NDP and Greens formed a legislative coalition and voted non-confidence in the government.

Ms. Clark asked the lieutenant-governor to allow her to dissolve the legislature and seek new elections. She was rejected on the grounds that the NDP-Green coalition provided a credible government in waiting, enjoying the confidence of the legislature.

To her everlasting credit, Ms. Clark did her constitutional duty and accepted this decision. The NDP proceeded to govern with Green support until 2020. No crisis.

This outcome, however, required leaders and a critical mass of voters to act in a fashion befitting citizens of a mature parliamentary democracy. As columnist Andrew Coyne implies, today’s federal Conservatives afford little reason for optimism that they would do so.

Gregory Millard Port Moody, B.C.

Headline news

Re “There are better ways for a government to help journalism” (Editorial, July 11): What’s above the fold is, in my view, more important than how many newspapers fold.

Under section 2(b) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, “freedom of the press and other media of communication” is based on the people’s right to exercise democratic franchise, not the media’s right to make money. I believe Bill C-18 is designed to protect legacy media, those news outlets considered “too big to fail.”

Like the troubled bank and auto assets in 2008 which were relieved by government bailouts in the United States, our federal legislation best addresses the stresses of the big boys. They are those that, in normal times, would be more than able to fend for themselves but for the mega-platforms vampirizing advertising revenue, the linchpin of the operation.

What of smaller “indie” outlets? Or local newspapers that serves communities, including the anglophone community of Quebec? Will C-18 work for them?

Howard Greenfield Montreal

The majority of Canadians do not hold conservative political views. The majority of Canadian newspapers do.

Could that possibly explain declining circulation?

J.D. Considine Toronto

Solemn itinerary

Re “D-Day gets all the attention, but don’t forget Canada’s role in the invasion of Sicily, 80 years ago” (Opinion, July 8): In 2004, we visited the lonely, rarely visited Agira Canadian War Cemetery in Sicily and paid our respects.

It was not easy to find the road leading to the cemetery, as it is off the beaten track and not well sign-posted. After explaining to nearby villagers using a few Italian words, they pointed to a side road with a small sign.

The cemetery is on the slope of a hill with Mount Etna in behind, not far on the horizon. It is indeed a well-manicured site, as are the Canadian war cemeteries in France and Belgium, but very dry when we were there.

I hope that contributor Tim Cook’s article will encourage more Canadians to visit.

L.J. Cabri Ottawa

Face to face

Re “The names and faces at Ontario’s ‘call to the bar’ show immigration is working” (July 8): The lauding of the diversity in law warms the cockles of my heart.

This is partly because I am one of those white males who did well over 40 years at two of the top Canadian firms, and partly the fact that my immigrant grandfather changed his name from Yvanoff to Evans to avoid harassment by the RCMP. He came from Macedonia with a Turkish passport (probably counterfeit) and was treated as an enemy alien during the First World War.

I am a strong supporter of non-discriminatory hiring and treatment. I was once accused of running a women’s shelter in my group of lawyers, although the truth is that I found most of the best lawyers were women. The enlightenment of the law trade in the hiring and treatment of minorities and women, who are fast ceasing to be a minority, makes me proud to have participated in this transition.

John Evans Toronto

I also had the chance to witness these new members of the Ontario legal profession, when my son crossed that same stage at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto last month. The times are changing.

When his father was called to the bar in London, Ont., in 1984, ethnic diversity meant, as he said, “eight Italian guys” and a few women – gender diversity for that era. To add another layer to this conversation, the current treasurer of the Law Society of Ontario (the top official, elected by peers) is a woman, only one of six to have this honour in the 225-year history of the institution.

The legal profession has come a long way in 39 years. It’s time we see the faces of all Canadians reflected in our lawyers.

Marie Cappuccitti Burlington, Ont.

Bottoms up

Re “Modelo beer’s success after Bud Light backlash represents a marketing masterclass” (Report on Business, July 8): What are the brewers of Budweiser and Modelo up to, weaponizing beer for a culture war?

The marketing of beer was once a matter-of-fact enterprise. Back in the 1970s and fresh out of university, I was captivated by a sign in a British pub claiming simply that “Guinness is good for you.” As a recent philosophy grad, I aptly deduced that the more I drank, the better off I would be.

Demonstrating both the power of straightforward marketing and the hidden limitations of philosophy, I have, since that first reckless encounter with Guinness, rarely in my life felt so very, very unwell.

Farley Helfant Toronto

