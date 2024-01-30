Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses the national Conservative caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Jan. 28.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canadian position

Re “When extremist activists drive the left to oblivion, what will remain?” (Opinion, Jan. 27): I do believe there is moral clarity within the Israel-Hamas conflict.

It is quite possible to be anti-Hamas and pro-Israel without supporting Benjamin Netanyahu. I have an Israeli flag in my window that says “bring them home.” This is not to support what I believe to be the most incompetent government in Israel’s history. Reuters reports that only 15 per cent of Israelis support Mr. Netanyahu.

The vast majority of Jews I know feel sickened and distressed about the tremendous loss of life in Gaza. But we blame Hamas for starting this war in the most inhumane and brutal way imaginable; war is hideous and Hamas is the cause.

Cynthia Lazar Toronto

Re “Former top diplomats criticize Canada’s funding freeze for UN agency in Gaza” (Jan. 29): Shame on the Prime Minister.

The provision of humanitarian aid in times of conflict should not be held to ransom for any reason. How are the children of Gaza responsible for the sins of Hamas?

Resume funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

Pat Steenberg Ottawa

Re “Israel must take steps to prevent genocide in Gaza, ICJ orders in historic ruling” (Jan. 27): As much as some people would like to see the Liberal government take a stronger stand, which would be a no-win situation for it, showing support for the International Court of Justice would be the wise thing to do.

This is a court case, not a football game. We shouldn’t pick a favourite to cheer on.

Let the court hear the evidence and make its ruling.

Donald Sephton Hamilton

I find this a shameful response from our government.

Canada repeated that it doesn’t necessarily “accept the premise of the case brought by South Africa.” Yet the International Court of Justice made it clear that it accepts the premise of the case, finding plausibility that Israel is committing genocide and Palestinians are facing irreparable harm, necessitating the provisional measures it ordered.

Our government seems to be undermining the court it claims to support, and making a farce of our supposed commitment to a rules-based order.

Shaadi Faris West Vancouver

Easier said

Re “What would Pierre do? That’s the big Canadian political question of 2024″ (Jan. 29): Leader of the Opposition seems one of the easiest jobs in politics, because all one does is criticize.

Becoming prime minister is a whole other ball game, because then one has to take the brunt of criticism. Everyone thinks the grass is greener on the other side, but it still has to be mowed.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

Why now?

Re “By opening up the archives, Canada can finally address its past with Nazi war criminals” (Opinion, Jan. 27): What public good would be served by releasing the names of individuals investigated by the Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals, against whom no evidence of wartime wrongdoing was found?

Most probably they are deceased, so there would be no one left who can be brought to justice. Why should their descendants, completely innocent, be needlessly exposed to public opprobrium?

As the Old Testament reminds us, children do not carry the sins of their fathers.

R.W. Zakaluzny Chairman Ukrainian Canadian Civil Liberties Association Ottawa

I was present when the Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals, headed by Justice Jules Deschênes, released its report. So was Irwin Cotler, representing the Jewish Canadian community. Together we publicly welcomed the commission’s findings.

We did so on March 12, 1987, on the CBC television program The Journal. Justice Deschênes dismissed allegations about there being “thousands” of “Nazi war criminals” in Canada as “grossly exaggerated.”

Why, 37 years later, is anyone interested in regurgitating this story?

Lubomyr Luciuk Professor, Royal Military College of Canada Kingston

Tax relief

Re “Toronto needs to stop squeezing its homeowners for tax revenue” (Report on Business, Jan. 25): Homeowners also receive a tax break in the form of a capital gains exemption on their principal residence.

This tax benefit can be massive for Toronto homeowners, given the rapid increase in city property values. But it also contributes to the housing affordability crisis.

I believe it is also a regressive benefit that shifts the tax burden to those not wealthy enough to own a home. Any discussion of the relative tax burden of homeowners and renters, and fixing Canada’s housing crisis, should consider this tax shelter.

David Groppe Toronto

The population of the Greater Toronto Area is larger than that of all provinces except Ontario and Quebec. Yet it has taxing powers designed for a small town. Due to this absurdity, Toronto has a huge financial deficit.

The answer would be to make the GTA a province. This solution would give it the political self-government and taxing power that the region needs – and deserves.

D. Bruce McChesney St. Catharines, Ont.

Municipal budget discussions focus too much on taxes and not enough on services.

A properly funded city makes for human happiness. It’s a place where buses and trains are frequent and convenient, no one suffers the tragedy of sleeping on a hot air vent in January, parks are well maintained and beautiful and children can cycle safely on major streets.

Do these things contribute to a flourishing life? I think so, and I’m not alone in this belief.

Gideon Forman Toronto

All things equal

Re “Brilliant political scientist Peter Russell explored the intersection of politics and law” (Obituary, Jan. 27): An important note to add to Peter Russell’s legacy: He was a staunch supporter of proportional representation.

During the 2007 Ontario referendum on electoral reform, I had the honour of hosting him at my home after a meeting where he encouraged citizens to vote “yes.” In 2015, he was one of more than 500 Canadian academics who signed a letter calling on parties to “work together toward a fair and democratic voting system.”

In 2016, he testified in favour of proportional representation to the Special Committee on Electoral Reform. More recently he championed a motion, now before the House of Commons, calling for a citizens’ assembly on electoral reform.

Let’s acknowledge Mr. Russell’s concern for Canadian democracy, as expressed in his support of proportional representation.

Joyce Hall Grey Highlands, Ont.

