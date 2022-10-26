For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Stress Test on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

You’re broke, but you blow $100 on a dinner you can’t afford. Or maybe your colleagues are making more money doing the same job as you, but you don’t ask for a raise. You feel like you’re bad with money and your way of coping is to ignore your finances. These are common behaviours that can lead to something called money shame. In this episode, Roma speaks to Chantel Chapman, a Richmond, B.C.-based financial trauma researcher and educator about what money shame is, how it affects our financial decisions and how to move past it. Plus, we hear from Irina, a millennial who shares her personal experiences with money shame.