For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Lately on your favourite podcast platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, Pocket Casts and Deezer.

Welcome to Lately. Every week, we take a deep dive into the defining headlines and trends in business and tech that are reshaping our every day.

In our very first episode, we tackle the fake review economy: how online reviews got corrupted and if we can ever trust them again. Our guest is Joseph Reagle, an associate professor at Northeastern University and the author of several books, including Reading the Comments: Likers, Haters, and Manipulators at the Bottom of the Web. He recently posted a positive review of a dog raincoat on Temu.

Also, Vass and Katrina talk about what it’s like to find your own name on a review for a rug you never bought!

Lately is a Globe and Mail podcast.

Our executive producer is Katrina Onstad.

The show is hosted by Vass Bednar and produced by Andrea Varsany.

Our sound designer is Cameron McIver.

Subscribe to the Lately newsletter, where we unpack more of the latest in tech culture.

We’d love to hear from you. Send your comments, questions and ideas to lately@globeandmail.com.