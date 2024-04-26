Watch me lose my job

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Lately on your favourite podcast platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, Pocket Casts and Deezer.

It’s playing out across screens everywhere: Employees log into Zoom only to find out they’re being let go, sometimes alongside hundreds of colleagues. And now they’re pushing back by posting it all on TikTok.

Our guest is Amanda Hoover, a staff writer at Wired.com who recently wrote a story called The Stark Realities of Posting Your Layoff on TikTok. She unpacks the viral layoff ecosystem, how HR practices are being outed on social media, and the unexpected upside of uploading your job loss trauma.

Also, Vass and Katrina talk about their own tragicomic layoff stories.

