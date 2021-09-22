A reckoning over alleged sexual assaults at Western University

There is a reckoning happening on campus at Western University. The London, Ont., post-secondary institution is reeling after allegations that young women were drugged and sexually assaulted started spilling out over social media following its orientation week earlier this month.

Now the university is pledging to do something, not just to make students feel safer on campus but to address the underlying cultural issues that have led to this situation. The Globe and Mail’s postsecondary education reporter, Joe Friesen, is on the show with Hope Mahood, the co-ordinating news editor for Western’s student paper, the Western Gazette. They discuss the mood at the university now, what pressures the university administration is facing and what promises are being made.

