Can we measure reconciliation?

As Canada marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we remember its origin in Orange Shirt Day, and explore how to meaningfully measure progress toward reconciliation.

One way: The Canadian Reconciliation Barometer, developed by Indigenous and non-Indigenous researchers. Katherine Starzyk is a psychology professor at the University of Manitoba and principal investigator on the project, and Ry Moran is a collaborator, member of the Red River Metis and the associate university librarian-reconciliation at the University of Victoria. They’ll help explain what exactly the project is measuring, and how this gauge can be used to inform the conversation.

