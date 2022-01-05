For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio and Pocket Casts.
Omicron is a variant of the novel coronavirus that was discovered back in 2019. The data we’ve collected suggests it’s less virulent, but more contagious, thanks to many mutations.
To track these mutations and try to understand what might be coming next in this pandemic, scientists use genomic sequencing. Globe science reporter Ivan Semeniuk is back to talk about how scientists map variants’ genomes.