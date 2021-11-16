Lee Maracle’s career inspired a generation of Indigenous writers to write about their own experience. The author, poet and activist died last week at 71 years old.

Maracle’s friend, the playwright, author and frequent Globe columnist Drew Hayden Taylor, remembers Maracle and her legacy.

You can listen to Maracle’s Margaret Laurence Lecture from the Writers’ Trust of Canada here.

