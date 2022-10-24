It’s been a month since post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into Atlantic Canada, causing huge amounts of devastation. In Prince Edward Island, thousands of trees came down, houses were destroyed, and people remained without power for weeks. Amidst a labour shortage, recovery efforts in the province are moving slowly.

The Globe’s Greg Mercer visited PEI recently and spoke to people picking up the pieces after Fiona about what comes next.

