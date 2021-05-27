The quest for police reform

After the death of George Floyd, American politicians faced huge pressure to institute changes to reform standards of policing and hold officers to account. Adrian Morrow, The Globe and Mail’s U.S. correspondent, discusses what progress has been made a year later and how movement on one specific issue – qualified immunity – has drawn both controversy and commendation.

Read more of Adrian’s reporting on police reform here.

