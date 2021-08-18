Why the fourth COVID-19 wave is different

After 17 months of lockdowns, masking, social distancing, and vaccinations, it looked like we might finally be cresting the worst of the pandemic. But the official word has come from Canada’s top public health officer, Theresa Tam: we’re now in a fourth wave.

Cynthia Carr, an epidemiologist based in Winnipeg, talks about how the combination of the Delta variant, vaccine hesitancy and schools reopening means this wave will be different.

