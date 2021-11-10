The price of Canadian dairy products might be jumping early next year and that’s because of the Canadian Dairy Commission. Recently, they announced an unprecedented 8.4 per cent increase for the price farmers are paid for milk, and a 12.4 per cent increase for the price of butter. And those price hikes might well be passed along to you at the supermarket.

Sylvain Charlebois is a professor of food distribution and policy and the director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University. He explains how the cost of dairy gets set every year, why Canada still has a supply-management system for dairy and whether or not it’s actually beneficial to farmers and Canadians.

