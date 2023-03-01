The Alberta government says federal officials have trespassed on private land and they are putting forward a bill to stop it.

Government House Leader Joseph Schow declined to provide details on who is trespassing or why, but says it has happened.

He directed reporters to ask Justice Minister Tyler Shandro’s office for details, but Shandro’s office did not immediately return requests for comment.

Schow cited water testing as a concern, as last summer the Saskatchewan government took action when a landowner complained federal officials were taking water samples from a dugout on private land.

Saskatchewan immediately amended its trespass rules to include federal officials.

Schow said the government will also introduce a bill in the upcoming spring sitting to shield gun owners from the federal firearms confiscation program.