Andrew Scheer says more tax increases coming if Trudeau Liberals reelected in October

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer addresses the Conservative caucus and nominated candidates for the October election in Ottawa on Sunday. Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Canadians will wind up paying more taxes if they reelect Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Sunday.

In a speech to his caucus and nominated candidates the day before Parliament resumes sitting on Monday, Scheer pointed to the tax of $20 per tonne of carbon emissions that went into effect this year and is slated to rise by $10 a year until it reaches $50 per tonne by 2022.

Scheer also said the government’s “never-ending deficits” will force it to raise other taxes if it wins the federal election in October.

Story continues below advertisement

The focus on what Conservatives consider the Liberals’ fiscal failures is to be front and centre Monday when Parliament resumes business after a lengthy Christmas break, he added