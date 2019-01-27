Andrew Scheer says more tax increases coming if Trudeau Liberals reelected in October

Canadians will wind up paying more taxes if they reelect Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Sunday.
In a speech to his caucus and nominated candidates the day before Parliament resumes sitting on Monday, Scheer pointed to the tax of $20 per tonne of carbon emissions that went into effect this year and is slated to rise by $10 a year until it reaches $50 per tonne by 2022.
Scheer also said the government’s “never-ending deficits” will force it to raise other taxes if it wins the federal election in October.
The focus on what Conservatives consider the Liberals’ fiscal failures is to be front and centre Monday when Parliament resumes business after a lengthy Christmas break, he added
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.