U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the InterContinental Presidente Mexico City hotel in Mexico City, Jan. 10, 2023. Biden will visit Canada for the first time since taking office, the White House announced Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden will address Canada’s Parliament later this month as part of a two-day visit to Ottawa in which North American defence systems, support for Ukraine and Haiti and climate change will be the focus of talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The White House announced on Thursday that Mr. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Ottawa on March 23 and 24. It’s the pair’s first visit to Canada since they moved into the White House in January, 2021. Canada and the U.S. are each other’s top trading partners, according to the American government, and experts say the visit will force the two governments to brief up on their relationship and address bilateral issues.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement the President and Prime Minister will discuss defence co-operation and modernizing the NORAD (the North American Aerospace Defence Command). Canada’s continued low spending on defence, compared with other NATO countries has been a long-standing irritant with its allies, and last year, Mr. Trudeau’s government pledged $4.9-billion over six years to help upgrade North America’s air defences.

Also on the agenda will be supply chain resilience, climate change, and accelerating the transition to a clean economy. Included in that discussion will be critical minerals, which a statement from the Prime Minister’s office described as the “building blocks” for a net-zero economy.

In a brief statement, Mr. Trudeau said he looked forward to welcoming Mr. Biden to Canada.

“As we face increasing global uncertainty, we will continue working together as we defend our continent and our shared values, create more opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the border, and build strong economies,” the Prime Minister said.

The White House also said the two leaders would discuss the opioid crisis and irregular migration. An increase in migrants crossing irregularly into Canada between Quebec and New York, at Roxham Road is a major point of contention for Premier François Legault.

The Safe Third Country Agreement prevents migrants from the U.S. from making Canadian refugee claims at official border crossings, leading asylum seekers to cross irregularly. Mr. Trudeau has vowed to renegotiate the agreement so that it applies to the entire border, the White House however has shown little interest in renegotiating the deal and the communiques from the two countries do not mention the agreement.

Former U.S. President to Canada, Bruce Heyman, said in an interview with The Globe and Mail from Aspen, Colo., that Mr. Biden has “reoriented” the relationship after four chaotic and disruptive years under former president Donald Trump. Just because issues like defence-spending and Roxham Road aren’t publicly listed as agenda items, behind closed doors he said he expects the leaders to discuss much more.

“Behind closed doors, there are opportunities for both countries to raise issues that may be best conducted President to Prime Minister, as opposed to, you know, through the media,” he said. “I would just say to you don’t assume that the only things being discussed it the things that are announced.”

Overall, he said, the two governments are the “most aligned” they’ve been since the Obama administration.

“The Canada-U.S. relationship is perhaps the most important bilateral relationship that the US or Canada has with any other country in the world,” Mr. Heyman said.

