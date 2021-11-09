US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office upon return to the White House in Washington, DC on November 8, 2021.MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden will host a summit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Nov. 18 in Washington, according to two sources.

This is the first get-together of the leaders of North America since 2016 when Mr. Trudeau played host to former president Barack Obama and former president Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico.

The sources say the agenda of the three leaders is still being worked on but the three key topics are combatting COVID-19, competitiveness and immigration.

Fen Osler Hampson, Chancellor’s Professor at Carleton University, said the in-person together is important because there hasn’t been a meeting of the three North American leaders in more than five years.

Donald Trump pursued an American First policy and had no desire to hold North American leaders summits, known as the three amigos.

But Mr. Hampson said Mr. Trudeau and his Mexican counterpart have lots to complain about because the Biden administration has not treated either country very well.

He said the Biden administration has not acted to help Canada in its dispute with Michigan over Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline from Canada. Mexico has reason to be upset with the White House’s tough Trump-like approach at the Mexican border, he said.

Mr. Hampson said the Prime Minister should make the point in Washington that if the President wants to challenge China’s growing economic and military power than he should be working with his North American neighbours to build a stronger continental economy.

“The Americans are concerned about a strong China, then their best defence economically is a strong fortress North America where the Americans are not giving their Canadian and Mexican neighbours the short-end of the stick,” he said. “Under Biden, instead of angry Trump-style tweets, it has been warm hugs with a smile but not much else.”

