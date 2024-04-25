Bombardier also granted exemption from Canadian sanctions on Russian titanium

Open this photo in gallery: Bombardier's new logo is projected onto a Global 7500 aircraft during an unveiling ceremony at their plant on April 24, 2024 in Montreal.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier Inc. says it too has been granted an exemption from Canadian sanctions targeting Russian titanium that could interfere with its business in Canada.

The Montreal company is the second aerospace firm to be identified as having obtained a waiver from Canadian sanctions targeting Russian titanium maker VSMPO-AVISMA Corp., one of the world’s largest producers of the rare metal. Airbus was the first.

Bombardier CEO Eric Martel told media Thursday that his company received an exemption from the sanctions on VSMPO-AVISMA because some of the aerospace firm’s suppliers buy the metal. A strategic metal prized for its strength relative to its weight, titanium is used mainly in aircraft engines and landing gear for large planes.

One day earlier, news broke that Europe’s Airbus, which has aircraft manufacturing and sales facilities in Canada, had received an exemption from Ottawa’s sanctions on VSMPO-AVISMA. Two government sources told The Globe and Mail Wednesday that such sanction exemption permits are temporary and it is hoped Airbus would wean themselves off Russian-sourced titanium. One had also said the French government, which owns part of Airbus, had lobbied Canada to grant a waiver on Russian titanium.

The Official Opposition and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress both criticized the sanctions exemptions on Thursday.

The reason for Ottawa’s about-face on Russian titanium is the concern that the sanctions could hurt aerospace employment in Canada, the government sources said Thursday. One said that the department of Global Affairs did not anticipate the consequences of sanctioning VSMPO-AVISMA for aerospace companies in Canada. The supply chain for aerospace parts is complex, they said, and aerospace companies couldn’t always be certain if somewhere in the production cycle that titanium sourced from Russia was used.

One government source said other smaller companies besides Bombardier and Airbus have also received an exemption from the titanium sanctions but they declined to identify those firms.

Canada has steadily been ramping up sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs and companies in response to Moscow’s all-out military assault on Ukraine that began in February 2022. The war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and wounded more than 18,500 according to a United Nations monitoring body. Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, often for other countries, and Russia’s assault has caused hundreds of billions of dollars of damage to Ukraine.

Canada first announced sanctions on Russia’s VSMPO-AVISMA in February. William Pellerin, a partner with McMillan LLP’s international trade group, said to his knowledge no other Western country has applied full sanctions on VSMPO-AVISMA, although some measures by the United States affect exports to the Russian firm.

Mr. Pellerin said while imports of titanium from VSMPO-AVISMA were banned as of February, what likely exacerbated the matter is sanctions guidance issued by the Department of Global Affairs in March meant to help people understand how measures apply. The implications from this government guidance, when applied to VSMPO, would be that importing parts or aircraft containing this Russian titanium would run afoul of the sanctions, he said.

Individual waivers from sanctions are rare, Mr. Pellerin noted.

The “willingness to provide these sanctions waivers to individual companies suggests that Global Affairs Canada may not have fully understood the ramifications of its recently issued sanctions guidance,” he said. “The effects of this guidance are particularly severe given the government’s prior decision to act in a manner that is different from our allies and to sanction VSMPO-AVISMA, one of the world’s leading titanium suppliers.”

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) condemned the waiver Thursday. “There is no point in issuing sanctions and then granting wide-ranging exemptions to those sanctions,” UCC CEO Ihor Michalchyshyn said in a statement.

“The Canadian government is, in effect, sending a message to Russia that the Canadian government will cave to corporate pressure,” he said.

“Russia’s genocidal war of aggression against Ukraine is in its third year. That Canadian companies still do business with Russia, thereby funding Russia’s war machine and providing Russia the means with which to murder Ukrainians – is appalling.”

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Canada’s decision to grant Airbus a waiver for titanium showed European companies would struggle to remain competitive if they stopped using Russian products.

Conservative international trade critic Kyle Seeback said the waiver runs contrary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tough talk on Ukraine.

“Russia will now use the profits from these titanium sales to fund its war against the people of Ukraine,” he said in a statement.

He attacked Mr. Trudeau for alleged failures on Ukraine, including allowing Russia to circumvent Canadian sanctions to obtain more than 190,000 electric detonators in 2022, according to research released last year by Brussels-headquartered Open Dialogue Foundation.

Mr. Seeback also cited the Liberal government’s much criticized decision to allow natural gas turbines for a Russian pipeline to be repaired in Canada and sent back – a decision Ottawa reversed in December, 2022.

The Ukrainian embassy and Department of Global Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

