 Skip to main content

Politics Canada Border Services Agency told to speed up removals of failed refugee claimants

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canada Border Services Agency told to speed up removals of failed refugee claimants

The Canadian Press
Comments

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is telling the Canada Border Services Agency to remove more refugee claimants whose requests for asylum in Canada have been rejected.

The CBSA has set a new target of completing 10,000 removals by the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year in March. This would mean an increase of 35 per cent compared to the last two years.

Goodale says the CBSA has been given $7.46 million more to ensure that all asylum seekers who have exhausted their legal avenues of appeal are removed from the country.

Story continues below advertisement

He says his department has notified the agency it must “pick up the pace” of these removals.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government has been looking at ways of speeding up these cases to ensure Canada’s immigration system remains an integrated system that functions properly.

CBSA prioritizes removals of individuals based on issues of security and whether they have been involved in organized crime or crimes against humanity.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019