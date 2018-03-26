Canada expels four Russian diplomats, U.S. ousts 60, over poisoning of ex-spy

Open this photo in gallery The Russian embassy in Ottawa. Canada is expelling four Russian diplomats after the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain. DAVE CHAN/The Globe and Mail

Canada is expelling four Russian diplomats and denying three applications from the Russian government for additional diplomatic staff in response to the nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in the United Kingdom earlier this month.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the move shortly after President Donald Trump ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle Monday morning. Canada and the U.S. join more than a dozen governments across Europe in expelling Russian officials.

Ms. Freeland said Canada will expel four Russian diplomats who served as intelligence officers or used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada’s security or intervene in its democracy. The four diplomats work at the Russian embassy in Ottawa and its consulate general in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

“The nerve agent attack in Salisbury, on the soil of Canada’s close partner and ally, is a despicable, heinous and reckless act, potentially endangering the lives of hundreds,” said Ms. Freeland in a statement.

“This is part of a wider pattern of unacceptable behaviour by Russia, including complicity with the Assad‎ regime, the annexation of Crimea, Russian-led fighting in eastern Ukraine, support for civil strife in Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and other neighbouring countries, interference in elections, and disinformation campaigns.”

The Russian government called the co-ordinated measures an “unfriendly step” and accused countries of following London’s lead in blaming Russia for the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, Britain on March 4.

“We express our strong protest in the wake of the decision taken by a number of EU and NATO member countries to expel Russian diplomats,” read a statement on the Russian foreign ministry’s website Monday.

“British allies don’t have any objective and exhaustive data and blindly follow the principle of Euro-Atlantic unity at the expense of common sense, the rules of civilized state-to-state dialogue and the principles of international law. It goes without saying that this unfriendly move by this group of countries will not go unnoticed, and we will respond to it.”

The state-run RIA news agency cited an unnamed Russian foreign ministry source saying a “symmetrical” response will come within days.

The Russian embassy in Ottawa issued its own statement on Twitter, calling the Canadian government’s move “deplorable and outrageous.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“This unfriendly move under false and biased pretext delivers yet another serious blow to Russia-Canada relations and will be met with resolve and reciprocity,” read the statement on Monday.

The Russian embassy and Global Affairs Canada did not respond to a query about the identity of the expelled Russian diplomats or their anticipated departure date at time of publication.

With a file from Reuters