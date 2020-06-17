Canada loses UN Security Council election to Ireland, Norway

Open this photo in gallery President of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, from Nigeria, addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Sept. 24, 2019. Richard Drew/The Associated Press

Canada has lost its bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council, nearly five years after the Trudeau government declared winning a seat one of its highest foreign-policy priorities.

The results of the election were delivered by the President of the UN General Assembly, Nigeria’s Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, at the organization’s headquarters in New York Wednesday afternoon. Norway and Ireland won the two seats that were available to Canada. The vote breakdown was Norway with 130, Ireland with 128 and Canada with 108. The vote was conducted by secret ballot.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne is scheduled make a statement on the loss Wednesday evening. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Heading into the election, Canadian officials anticipated multiple rounds of voting to determine who would win the two available seats in the Security Council’s Western European and Others group for 2021-22. However, Canada lost in the first round.

Mr. Champagne wore a face mask as he entered the UN’s horseshoe-shaped assembly chamber to cast Canada’s ballot Wednesday. The voting process was unprecedented, as representatives from member states entered the assembly at a staggered rate to respect COVID-19 restrictions.

The election marks a critical moment for the Trudeau government, which has made the Security Council campaign a key part of its foreign-policy agenda since coming to power in 2015.

Mr. Trudeau announced plans to run for a Security Council seat in March, 2016, after declaring “Canada is back” on the world stage and campaigning on a promise to restore Canada as a leader in the world.

Canada focused its campaign on supporting the world’s most vulnerable, particularly African, Caribbean and Pacific island states that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also touted its membership on numerous multilateral organizations, including the G7, G20 and NATO, and leaned heavily on its role as a convenor on the world stage.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa before the results were released Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau said Canada will continue to advocate for vulnerable people around the world, regardless of the result.

“We do well when vulnerable people around the world have better opportunities to succeed and fewer conflicts and fewer social inequities,” Mr. Trudeau said. “These are the things we will continue to do into the future regardless of what happens this week. But it certainly would be nice to be able to have that extra lever of a seat on the Security Council.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada faced stiff competition from its competitors.

Norway outshines Canada on international aid, contributing 1 per cent of its gross national income to development assistance in 2019, compared with only 0.27 per cent in Canada. For years, Canada has faced calls from the NDP and international development advocates to set out a plan to reach the UN target of 0.7 per cent, but has failed to do so.

Ireland is stronger than Canada on the peacekeeping front, with one of the highest per-capita troop contributions to UN peacekeeping operations. Mr. Trudeau campaigned in 2015 on a promise to restore Canada’s commitment to UN peace operations, but took more than two years to announce plans to deploy only 250 Canadian peacekeepers to Mali for a one-year operation, which has since ended.

As of Monday, Canada had spent $2.346-million on the Security Council campaign. The figure does not include staff salaries, which come from existing budgets.

Canada last sat on the Security Council in 1999-2000. The former Conservative government withdrew Canada’s candidacy for a Security Council seat in 2010 when it became clear Canada would lose to Portugal.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.