Canada to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 45 per cent by 2030

Canada will slash its greenhouse gas emissions faster than first promised as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country will cut its emissions by 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels within the decade.

The new target is far below one set by the British government earlier this week and also below the goals set by other allies including the United States and the European Union. However, the trajectory of Canada’s emissions since 2005 and rapid expansion of Canada’s oil and gas sector since then means that Canada will need to implement tougher policies to meet its targets than what will be required in the U.S. to meet its higher target.

At a virtual summit on Thursday, Mr. Trudeau said his government will set a new target to cut emissions between 40 and 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. That’s up to a third higher than the 30-per-cent reduction that Canada first signed on to under the Paris Agreement.

“We must take action now because there’s no vaccine against a polluted planet,” Mr. Trudeau told a virtual gathering of 40 world leaders, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Ahead of the summit, Mr. Trudeau was under pressure to set Canada’s bar higher from international allies as well as opposition party leaders.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said Canada should set a target to cut emissions by 60 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Canada’s target should be a 50-per-cent cut. The Conservatives did not release a recommended target.

On Thursday, the U.S. said it would cut emissions by 52 per cent by 2030 (compared with 2005 levels). That follows the British government, which on Tuesday pledged to cut that country’s emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 (compared with 1990 levels).

“You have started this summit by walking the talk,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told Mr. Biden at the beginning of his remarks, applauding the new American targets.

Historically, Canada’s problem hasn’t been setting ambitious targets to slow climate change but rather following through on them. For the first time ever last year, the federal government released a climate-change plan that had strong enough policies to meet its previous goal of cutting emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels. The budget released this week announced policies that the government said will make enough of an impact on emissions to set Canada’s new floor of emissions cuts at 36 per cent by 2030, below 2005 levels.

Mr. Trudeau’s government must now lay out the policies that close the new gap created with the target to cut emissions by up to 45 per cent.

The federal government has already said that it will increase the carbon tax to $170 per tonne by 2030. The government plans to further cut emissions in part by strengthening fuel economy regulations for vehicles and putting more limits on methane emissions.

Unlike the United States, Canada has already significantly decarbonized its electricity sector; that’s one of the reasons why reaching its emissions targets will require tougher policies than those south of the border, said Andrew Leach an associate professor at the University of Alberta. The expansion of the emissions-intensive oil and gas sector since 2005 makes Canada’s path to reaching its targets even more difficult, he said.

“If you pick any target, we’re going to need substantially more stringent policies than the U.S. to meet that target,” he said.

For example, he said the White House would come close to reaching a 30-per-cent drop in emissions below 2005 levels by 2030 with a $50-per-tonne carbon price, while Canada needs a $170-per-tonne carbon price to do the same.

Kathryn Harrison, a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia, said there are “limits to how much sympathy we can expect from other countries” for that.

“One of the reasons it’s more costly is that we allowed emissions to increase, virtually unchecked, from the oil and gas industry and profited accordingly,” she said.

The Prime Minister told the summit that his government “will make it law to respect our new 2030 target, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.” But that proposed legislation has not yet moved to second reading vote in the House of Commons, despite being introduced in November. Last week, the Conservatives reversed course on the bill and tried to kill it in protest of the makeup of a new panel that will advise the government on reaching net-zero emissions.

