Open this photo in gallery: Michael Spavor, centre left, and Michael Kovrig, centre left, receive a standing ovation in the House of Commons prior to U.S. President Joe Biden's address of Parliament, in Ottawa, on March 24, 2023.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back on the notion that Canada’s willingness to help two citizens who were detained in China is an acknowledgement they engaged in espionage on Ottawa’s behalf.

Trudeau says the federal government will be there to help Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor rebuild their lives after they were arbitrarily imprisoned in China for three years.

At a press conference Thursday, Trudeau said Canada has supported Kovrig and Spavor from the beginning because China chose to use them as pawns in geopolitical games.

Trudeau’s comments came a day after a lawyer for Spavor indicated his client had reached a settlement with the federal government over his detention in China.

John Phillips said in an email that the matter between Spavor and the government had been “resolved.”

Trudeau declined to say Thursday whether Ottawa had provided compensation to Kovrig, citing a need for confidentiality.