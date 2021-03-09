Canadian-linked foundation offers travel to China in exchange for research from academics, scientists

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Canadian-linked foundation offers travel to China in exchange for research from academics, scientists

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jonathan Lakey, a Canadian academic, now teaching at the University of California.

University of California

A foundation with Canadian connections and murky origins that operated out of a house in Southern California has been offering Canadian academics and scientists business-class flights to China and stays at five-star hotels in exchange for sharing their research.

Shrawan Kumar, a pioneer in spinal biomechanics, turned down an invitation earlier this year from the organization – the North American Foundation for Science and Technology – worried that it was a front for the Chinese government.

The Royal Society of Canada, whose members the foundation appears to be targeting, has warned its community that “we neither have knowledge nor affiliation with this enterprise.” The Royal Society is a national organization for the promotion of learning and research in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The North American Foundation for Science and Technology listed its headquarters as the home of Jonathan Lakey, a Canadian academic currently teaching at the University of California’s Irvine campus. In 2006, Dr. Lakey was fired from the University of Alberta for “financial irregularities related to his work with a third party,” provost Carl Amrhein said in a statement in November of that year.

The foundation, however, appears to be run by Yao Lu, who is not mentioned on its website, from Montreal.

It attempts to woo prominent scientists and medical professionals to travel to China to give paid lectures at universities and hospitals.

Dr. Lakey shut down the website on Feb. 25 and said he would no longer be part of the foundation after he was contacted by The Globe and Mail.

In his first telephone call with The Globe on Feb. 23, he said he had little knowledge about who was behind the foundation but had agreed to host the site while on a sponsored trip to China in 2018.

“I kind of did this as a favour to them and I spend most of my time telling people this isn’t a scam and that they really do bring people in and take good care of them and sponsor these lectures,” he said.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has warned this country’s universities and research institutions that Beijing is using academic recruitment programs such as its Thousand Talents Plan to acquire cutting-edge science and technology for economic and military advantage – effectively turning the programs into intelligence operations.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Lakey insisted the foundation is not part of such efforts.

“I don’t think there is anything going on in terms of the Chinese government involvement and trying to steal state secrets. The lectures are always published … it is not like they are divulging any trade secrets or things like that,” he said. “I wouldn’t get involved with something that is negative.”

In a second call with The Globe on Feb. 25, Dr. Lakey said the foundation’s website had been shut down.

“I don’t want to get involved in something that is negative. So I said, ‘Forget it.’ And I took my name off,” he said. “They can figure a different way to promote their business and this opportunity for scientists.”

Dr. Lakey said his key contact at the foundation was Cara Dong, whom he said worked out of Shanghai. Ms. Dong appears to have used different names – including Cara Suzuki and Cara Li – in correspondence with Canadians she invited to travel to China.

Dr. Lakey said he had never met Dr. Lu, although he was quoted in a February article in a Czech newspaper saying. “Dr. Lu co-ordinates the visits and could provide the names of the institutions he works for.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know who Dr. Lu is. I have only dealt with Cara,” he told The Globe.

Attempts to reach Dr. Lu were not successful. Neither Cara Dong, Cara Suzuki nor Cara Li replied to requests for comment.

However, Robert Roberts, the former head of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, said he accepted five all-expense-paid trips to lecture at Chinese hospitals that were all arranged by Dr. Lu, who he said has homes in Montreal and China. A woman he remembered as Cara helped with logistics and arrangements in China.

Dr. Roberts said he has been asked on several occasions, by people who have been invited, whether the foundation is scam.

“I always wrote back and said no, I had gone there and the experience was fine, and that I enjoyed it very much and everything was up and wonderful,” he said.

Dr. Roberts, who developed a gold standard test to diagnose heart attacks, said he did not believe the foundation was a front for the Chinese government.

Story continues below advertisement

“Oh, I wouldn’t think so. I am not aware of that. All of my talks were on genetics and heart disease, all of which is published, and I co-author a lot of it,” he added.

However, Prof. Kumar turned down an invitation from Cara Suzuki on Jan. 23 because of China’s human-rights record, as well as concerns about the foundation’s possible connections to the Chinese government.

In an interview, Prof. Kumar, a professor emeritus at the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine who helped develop a code of conduct for ergonomists worldwide, said he suspects the foundation is a “sleeper agency” trying to obtain leading-edge research.

“They are reaching out trying to recruit people so that they can get technical information that may be useful to them for whatever reason,” he said. “They try to recruit people with social and academic stature and then reward them handsomely … which I am not interested in doing.”

Both Prof. Kumar and Dr. Roberts are members of the Order of Canada and the Royal Society.

Darren Gilmour, executive director of the Royal Society, said some fellows recently received invitations to visit China once the pandemic has ended. The invitations were from Cara Li.

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Fadden, a former director of CSIS, said Canadian researchers, scientists and specialized academics need to be cautious when offered free trips to China.

“Any invitation emanating from China needs to be carefully reviewed with due diligence,” he said. “It doesn’t mean all invitations should be refused, but be careful in case the state is involved in any way.”

Dr. Lakey did provide The Globe with a Feb. 23 e-mail from Ms. Dong in which she told him the foundation has “no relationship” with the Chinese government.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies