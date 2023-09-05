Open this photo in gallery: Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida celebrate after he is elected as the new leader of Canada's Conservative Party in Ottawa, on Sept. 10, 2022.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Federal Conservatives are gathering in Quebec City this week for a policy convention that observers say presents as much political peril as opportunity.

“With the Conservatives, there are a lot of different constituencies within the party, and some of them are not in sync with the average voter,” said Daniel Béland, a political scientist at McGill University in Montreal, in an interview.

“They have to have an open debate about the issues that members care about, but at the same time I think it’s important for them to frame the party, during these three days, as a party where the focus is really on the economy,” said Prof. Béland, who is also the director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada.

The convention, which starts Thursday in a province where the Tories have often sought to make political gains, comes as polls indicate the party has been gaining support, with leader Pierre Poilievre regularly attacking the government on affordability issues.

Still, the challenge will be to present a compelling image to both Quebeckers and the rest of Canada, all while managing fractious party-policy business that could undermine gains in popularity.

The gathering will feature voting on policy proposals touching upon controversial issues, including committing a Conservative government to “protect children” by prohibiting “life-altering” medical or surgical interventions on minors to treat gender dysphoria.

Delegates will also consider a proposal that says women are entitled to the safety, dignity and privacy of single-sex spaces and the benefits of “women-only” categories such as sports, awards, grants and scholarships.

They will also be presented with a “protecting workers” proposal that says the party does not support “forced political, cultural or ideological training of any kind as a precondition of employment or practice.”

Mr. Poilievre, who will deliver a key speech Friday evening, has said he would not comment on the policy proposals until members have voted on them, to avoid unduly influencing their decisions.

“I respect the grassroots of the Conservative Party and I know they will do careful consideration of policy proposals,” he said at a recent news conference.

Also on the convention agenda is a speech by Daniel Hannan, a member of the British House of Lords who campaigned for Brexit.

Writing in Britain’s Sunday Telegraph in July of last year, he praised Mr. Poilievre, who was then seeking the party leadership. “With his popularity, honesty and economic good sense, Canada’s Pierre Poilievre is exactly what Britain needs,” he wrote. “There’s a hint of geek chic about him. ‘Here,’ you say to yourself, ‘is a clever young person in glasses who understands economics.’ Not a bad look at the present.”

Others on the speakers list are former federal cabinet minister Peter MacKay and J.O. Michel Maisonneuve, a retired lieutenant -general in the Canadian military. Last November, Mr. Maisonneuve, after being awarded an honour at the Conference of Defence Associations Institute, delivered a speech critical of Canadian Forces and government policies.

Quebecker Rudy Husny, a political analyst and former federal Conservative adviser, said conventions are a “risky exercise” but an important opportunity for new leaders to gather the troops and boost morale.

“You have to proceed with caution,” he said in an interview. “I think that everything is geared for a good convention, but anything can happen in a convention.”

In 2021, then-leader Erin O’Toole was forced into endless explanations after delegates at a convention voted against expanding party policy on climate change to include the line “We recognize that climate change is real.”

Convention votes have also caused problems for the Liberals. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to make it clear that his government would not act on a convention vote that asked Ottawa to “explore options” for making online information services publish material based solely on named sources.

Mr. Husny said Canadians are more and more interested in Mr. Poilievre, so he needs to use this week to highlight his messages on affordability and housing, especially as the House of Commons is on its summer break.

Prof. Béland said a successful event in Quebec City could impress Quebeckers and other Canadians alike.

“So I think it’s important for them that they put on a good show without any mistakes, because things are going well in the polls,” he said.

There are 78 federal seats in Quebec. The Liberals have 35, and the Bloc Québécois has 32. The Conservatives have nine, down from the 10 they won in the 2021 election. There is one Independent and one New Democrat.

In Quebec, Prof. Béland thinks the Conservatives should focus on older francophone voters who support the governing Coalition Avenir Québec.

Pollster Nik Nanos said a Quebec-based convention sends a signal that the Conservatives are interested in the province, but the party needs to advance policies that are appealing to Quebeckers.

He said one key issue is climate change. “Concern about the environment is clearly the top issue of concern in the province and the highest in Canada. Going into Quebec and not speaking to the environment would be a political risk for Poilievre,” Mr. Nanos said in a statement.

He said the Liberals continue to enjoy an advantage in Nanos Research tracking in Quebec, with the Bloc being their main challenger.

Both Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole, two previous leaders of the federal Tories, were bullish about gains in Quebec, with Mr. O’Toole expressing hopes of winning 30 seats there in the 2021 election when he led the party.

Both ended up winning 10, largely in the area where the convention is being held.