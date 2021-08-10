Conservatives may be feeling blue if Erin O’Toole doesn’t have a strong election campaign

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Conservatives may be feeling blue if Erin O’Toole doesn’t have a strong election campaign

John Ibbitson
John Ibbitson
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

With an election call expected in the coming days, the Conservative Party’s prospects appear dire.

The party is at risk of being swept in Atlantic Canada and of losing seats in Quebec and Ontario. Ridings in the Prairies and in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland are in play. The Liberals could even make gains in the B.C. Interior, traditionally a Tory stronghold.

Huge caveat: Campaigns matter. During the campaign, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole could exceed expectations. The party is well financed, with a solid, if shrinking, core of loyal supporters, A strong performance by Mr. O’Toole in the leaders’ debates and a few breaks here and there could turn things around.

Story continues below advertisement

But unless they get those breaks, the Tories face a drubbing.

Part of the problem lies in Mr. O’Toole’s climate-change plan. That plan, which includes putting a price on carbon, has been praised by economists and environmentalists, but criticized by many on the right who oppose carbon taxes.

In the 2015 election, the Liberals took four seats in Alberta, one in Saskatchewan and seven in Manitoba. Four years later, they were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan, and reduced to four seats in Manitoba. If current conditions hold, the result in 2021 could look much closer to 2015 than 2019.

The situation for the Conservatives in B.C. is grim. The polling aggregator 338.com has the Tories running third in that province. Not only are seats at risk in the Lower Mainland, a few ridings in the Interior, such as Kamloops–Thompson–Cariboo or North Okanagan-Shuswap, might be vulnerable.

Defections in Western Canada would be worth the cost, if the Conservatives picked up scads of seats in Central Canada in exchange. Federal elections are won and lost in the dense band of constituencies surrounding Toronto. Polls have consistently shown that middle-class suburban voters there take climate change seriously. They should be impressed by Mr. O’Toole’s plan.

But 338.com has the Tories almost 10 points behind the Liberals in that province. Unless that gap narrows, Conservative seats in Niagara and Southwestern Ontario could be at risk. Even Mr. O’Toole’s Durham seat and Carleton, held by high-profile MP Pierre Poilievre, are thought to be vulnerable. The Tories will also have to fight hard to hold on to even half of their 10 seats in Quebec. And they could lose all four seats in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Why has Mr. O’Toole made so little headway? It could be his chameleon-like tendency to become whatever you want him to be. He had initially planned to run to the left of Mr. Poilievre in last year’s leadership race. But when Mr. Poilievre decided not to run, Mr. O’Toole successfully positioned himself to the right of former Progressive Conservative leader Peter MacKay instead.

Story continues below advertisement

Having won the leadership by attracting “true blue” Conservatives, Mr. O’Toole then pivoted, announcing his solidarity with the LGBTQ community, taking climate change seriously and seeking the votes of unionized workers, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson successfully did in Britain.

Social conservatives rebelled. Delegates at the party’s policy convention in March voted down a resolution affirming “climate change is real.” Backbench MPs filibustered Liberal legislation that would have banned the practice of conversion therapy on LGBTQ minors. Mr. O’Toole seemed unable to control either his party or his caucus.

Now, he appears to be on the brink of heading into an election that could secure Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau a second majority government, which would place Mr. O’Toole’s political future very much in doubt.

The good news for Conservatives is the bar of success is very low. If the Tories – or for that matter, the NDP – can hold the Grits to another minority government, Mr. O’Toole could survive as leader. Mr. Trudeau is not terribly popular; he’s just less unpopular than Mr. O’Toole. Voters could punish the Liberals for calling an election during a pandemic, even as Delta variant case counts rise.

Pundits were writing political obituaries for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh before the 2019 election, but he performed strongly, his party won a couple dozen seats, and the New Democrats are well positioned to make gains this time out.

Mr. O’Toole could surprise us as well. (Journalists tend to describe as surprising anything that surprises them.) But barring such an upset, election night could be a long night for Erin O’Toole, whenever that night comes.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies