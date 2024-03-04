Preliminary results from Elections Canada show a Conservative candidate is poised to represent constituents in the House of Commons for the Ontario riding of Durham.

Jamil Jivani, a lawyer and commentator, has secured over 50 per cent of the votes with less than half of polls reporting as of this evening.

He ran on the federal Conservative’s message to “axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime.”

The Durham byelection was held to replace former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole who served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022, and left his seat last spring.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre celebrated the victory on X, formerly known as Twitter, by congratulating Jivani.

Durham has been a longtime conservative stronghold, with a Tory representing that riding for the last 20 years.