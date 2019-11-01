 Skip to main content

Politics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Courts order recounts in B.C., Quebec ridings after narrow federal election results

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Courts in Quebec and British Columbia have ordered recounts in two ridings where the runners-up are hoping a review could snatch victory from the jaws of ever-so-narrow defeat.

And there may be a third before the end of the day.

The first recount will take place next week in the B.C. riding of Port Moody–Coquitlam, where NDP hopeful Bonita Zarrillo lost to Conservative Nelly Shin by just 153 votes.

Story continues below advertisement

The New Democrats argued that there were 516 rejected ballots – an usually high number – along with evidence of a counting error in one poll and more than 250 unaccounted ballots. Combined, the party believed a judicial review was warranted.

Elections Canada says the recount will take place on Nov. 6, with the results to be published online once complete.

A second recount is being set up for the Montreal riding of Hochelaga, where Liberal Soraya Martinez Ferrada bested Bloc candidate Simon Marchand by 328 votes.

A Bloc Quebecois source who was not authorized to speak publicly told The Canadian Press there were discrepancies between the final result and the number of votes counted in the ballot boxes. Details of the recount were expected later Friday.

And a hearing is taking place on a second Bloc request for a recount in the riding of Quebec, where Liberal cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos won re-election by 325 votes to Bloc candidate Christiane Gagnon.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter