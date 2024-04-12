Open this photo in gallery: David Vigneault, Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), prepares to appear before the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa June, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director David Vigneault cast doubt on the notion that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government wasn’t fully informed of Chinese state meddling in the 2019 and 2022 elections and defended the conduct of the spy agency.

Mr. Vigneault was recalled to the Foreign Interference Commission Friday after Mr. Trudeau testified Wednesday that the CSIS director did not recount specific warnings mentioned in notes prepared for an October 26, 2022, briefing about clandestine election meddling by China and the government’s lack of strong countermeasures.

In his testimony to the public inquiry, Mr. Trudeau played down the reliability of information gathered by CSIS, including the content of the 2022 briefing by Mr. Vigneault. The briefing notes, which were tabled at the inquiry, said Beijing had “clandestinely and deceptively interfered” in both elections.

Trudeau aide Jeremy Broadhurst told the inquiry on Tuesday that certain messages in the briefing note had never been delivered. “This stuff has never been said to us,” he said. “We’ve never heard language like the stuff that is in this document.”

Mr. Vigneault said he did not make the comments contained in the briefing note because he was discussing very specific incidents of foreign interference with the Prime Minister.

But he said that he repeatedly told Mr. Trudeau and his cabinet that Chinese foreign interference in the past two elections was clandestine and deceptive, but did not affect the overall results of the elections.

“It is indeed something that I communicated,” he said. “In our assessment we saw foreign interference in both the 2019 and 2021 elections.”

In an apparent rebuttal to the Prime Minister, Mr. Vigneault defended CSIS’s intelligence at end of his testimony. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister had questioned the credibility of some of the spy agency’s intelligence on foreign interference.

“What is important to remember is that this is done by professional, trained intelligence analysts and professionals that are bringing this together,” Mr. Vigneault said. “I’m extremely proud of the work that the intelligence professionals of CSIS do every day in Canada, and around the world, in very dangerous situations, to protect Canadians and make sure that we are safe and secure in a prosperous country.”





Mr. Vigneault pushed back on the notion that the Liberal government wasn’t informed that Canada is slower to respond to foreign interference than its allies in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand. He said he told the government that Canada’s lack of strong countermeasures for foreign interference makes such meddling a “low risk and high reward” endeavour for hostile actors.

“I can say with a high degree of confidence that I used these examples in both private briefings but also in public speeches,” he testified.

Mr. Vigneault said he had briefed the government on attempts by China to orchestrate disinformation campaigns against then-Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and MP Kenny Chiu during the 2021 election campaign.

The Prime Minister’s top aides also told the inquiry earlier this week that they had not been informed of key messages in a Feb. 21, 2023, note prepared to assist Mr. Vigneault with a different briefing. That document made the same assertions as the October, 2022 document. Again, Mr. Vigneault said he privately and publicly has been clear about the threat from China and its meddling in the past two elections.

At a housing announcement in the Greater Toronto Area on Friday, Mr. Trudeau was asked whether he has trust in the intelligence provided by Mr. Vigneault.

“I have tremendous trust in our intelligence agencies,” the Prime Minister said, adding that in his opinion “no government has taken foreign interference as seriously as we have.”

With a report from Laura Stone