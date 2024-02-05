Open this photo in gallery: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the Economic Club of Canada in Ottawa on Monday, Feb.5, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has had no discussions with either Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre or other conservative premiers on her newly announced policies on transgender issues.

Ms. Smith, visiting the nation’s capital today, also said she was open to meeting with Randy Boissonnault, the only federal cabinet minister from Alberta, who has been critical of her plan.

The Employment Minister’s office confirmed the pair would meet. Mathis Denis, press secretary to Mr. Boissonnault, said they would get together later in the afternoon.

Mr. Boissonnault greeted Ms. Smith’s arrival today with a fresh denunciation of her government’s policies, calling them “the most draconian and harmful policies for young people in the country,” echoing criticism from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other cabinet ministers.

Ms. Smith’s proposals include restricting youth access to medical treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery, and excluding transgender athletes from women’s sporting competitions. Also, the United Conservative Party government is moving to require parental permission before programs in schools involving human sexuality, sexual orientation and gender identity.

“While the Premier is here today in Ottawa, I ask her to reconsider these harmful and dangerous policies. Our government has been at the table, we want to work with the Alberta government to deliver for Albertans,” Mr. Boissonnault said.

Asked about Mr. Boissonnault’s criticism, and comment that he is not ruling out any measure including court challenges to counter the Alberta government’s measures, Ms. Smith said the MP should wait and see what the legislation looks like.

“The approach that we’re taking is balanced, and I think that it’s a little premature to be trying to talk about legal challenges,” Ms. Smith said.

At a news conference in Brampton, Ont., Mr. Poilievre said little about the Alberta government’s move.

“Justin Trudeau wants to use this as a wedge issue,” said the Official Opposition Leader. “Let parents raise kids and provinces run schools and hospitals. That’s my common-sense approach.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, asked about the issue at a news conference in Toronto, said his government is not interested in pursuing such a policy.

“No. We have a lot here, and we’re leaving everything alone.”

Ms. Smith is visiting Ottawa for commitments that include opening a provincial office in the nation’s capital, a speech to the Economic Club of Canada, and meetings with Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

She said George Chahal, a Liberal MP from Alberta who chairs the Commons natural resources committee, had invited her to appear before the committee to discuss her renewables policy, and she had accepted the invitation.

“I do have time in my calendar. My phone is on and if he would like to invite me to that, I’d be more than happy to come,” she said. “This is part of the reason we’re here, to explain Alberta’s position and collaborate with our federal partners.”

Late last year, Ms. Smith’s government announced it would pause approvals for renewable energy projects for seven months, subject to a review of policies and procedures.