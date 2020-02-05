 Skip to main content

Politics

Delays hit flight taking Canadians from China over coronavirus fears

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a flight that was scheduled to take Canadians stranded in Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, out of China has been delayed because of weather conditions.

Mr. Trudeau said the Chinese government provided Canada with a “narrow window” for the flight to enter Chinese airspace that is otherwise closed and weather conditions prevented the plane from taking off, delaying the departure by a day.

“We’re hoping to have these families back on Friday. We understand for loved ones here in Canada, for the families over there, that it’s extremely difficult but we’re doing everything we can to get them home,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The Canadian Embassy informed citizens waiting to leave Wuhan that the flight, which was meant to depart early Thursday morning local time, would be delayed to the evening.

Richard Fabic, whose 15-month-old daughter Chloe is among the prospective evacuees, told the Canadian Press he received the email and was disappointed by the delay.

Ottawa has faced criticism over the length of time it has taken to evacuate citizens as it has waited for China for approval to enter the airspace, but also over the fact that it might not have enough room on the plane for everyone who wants to leave.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Tuesday that as the situation unfolded, the government didn’t have a sense of how many Canadians would want to be evacuated. Ms. Hajdu told reporters that officials believed they would be able to get Canadians out of China on planes other countries were using for their citizens.

“So we weren’t actually thinking that we had the demand that we did,” Ms. Hajdu said on Parliament Hill.

She said she believes that if a second plane is needed, it will be deployed quickly.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Tuesday the government will continue to press the Chinese for family unity and for all those wishing to be repatriated to Canada to be allowed to leave.

As it currently stands, Mr. Champagne said, the Chinese government will only allow Canadian citizens travelling on Canadian passports to board the plane chartered by Ottawa, as long as they are symptom-free. The sole exceptions will be Canadian permanent residents or Chinese citizens who are the primary caregivers for a Canadian minor.

Mr. Trudeau also said that the Canadian government is “engaged with the Japanese government” on the issue of a cruise ship carrying 251 Canadians that have been quarantined off the coast of Japan, following a confirmed outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We’re trying to get more information about the situation right now but we’re very much engaged,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Princess Cruises said in a statement that 10 people have tested positive for the virus, but none are Canadian. The ship is carrying 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members.

With reports from The Canadian Press

