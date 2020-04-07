Draft wage-subsidy bill gives businesses more flexibility to measure revenue decline

The Liberal government has drafted legislation that would make it easier for businesses to access its proposed wage-subsidy program.

The Globe and Mail has obtained a draft copy of the bill, which is currently the subject of discussion between the government and opposition parties. The aim of the bill is to encourage employers to keep employees on their payroll even if their revenue has declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business groups had expressed concern with the initial proposal last month that eligibility would be limited to firms that could demonstrate a 30 per cent reduction in revenue when comparing one month this year, such as March 2020, to the same month in 2019.

The draft bill gives companies the option of using January and February as reference periods instead, under certain conditions. It is not immediately clear whether that change will be enough to address concerns of employers.

The legislation states that the benefit will apply to the nearly three month period from March 15 to June 6, 2020 and that companies must apply for the benefit before October 2020.

The legislation confirms the government’s plan to offer cover 75 per cent of a wage, up to a maximum benefit of $847 a week.

In his daily news conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is speaking with the opposition house leaders to set a date for the recall of Parliament to pass the new wage subsidy legislation.

“Much of the wage subsidy is going to be embedded with the Income Tax Act so that does require us to move forward on parliamentary legislation and that is what we are talking about right now with parliamentarians,” he said.

He told a news conference Tuesday that the wage subsidy will give “much needed financial support to Canadian workers while helping employers to keep their staff on the payroll.”

