 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Duke, Duchess should foot security bill if not performing royal duties in Canada: former minister James Moore

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former minister of heritage James Moore, seen here in the House of Commons on March 23, 2009, said Canada has obligations when there are high-profile visitors in the country, but those change if Harry and Meghan are planning to become private citizens.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex should pay for their own security while living in Canada if they aren’t performing royal duties, former Conservative heritage minister James Moore says.

“If they are not actually active members of the Royal Family and performing royal duties and they’re private citizens pursuing private wealth, then they should pick up the tab and the obligations associated with that of their security,” Mr. Moore said in an interview Wednesday.

Mr. Moore said Canada has obligations when there are high-profile visitors in the country, as well as to the Royal Family.

Story continues below advertisement

But he said those obligations change if Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, plan to become private citizens, stepping away from public roles.

“By all means, that is their choice and people, of course, respect that,” Mr. Moore said. “But you can’t then expect taxpayers to fill the gap that you get all the benefits of public life and none of the financial obligations of it.”

The federal government has been very careful in its public comments in response to the announcement by the Duke and Duchess that they intend to spend time in Canada as part of a transition plan that includes becoming financially independent.

The Queen has agreed to the plan, saying her family is “entirely supportive” of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a “new life as a young family.”

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” she said.

The Privy Council Office has declined to comment on potential security implications, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Global News in an interview this week that there are still a lot of decisions to be made on the “level of engagement" the couple will choose to have.

On the matter of security, Mr. Trudeau said it is "part of the reflection that needs to be had and there are discussions going on.”

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government is right to wait to comment further until it knows more about the couple’s plans, including how often they would be in Canada and where in the country they want to be living, Mr. Moore said Wednesday.

This week, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) launched a petition directed at Mr. Trudeau to ask him to ensure taxpayers’ money isn’t used to support Harry and Meghan.

“The idea that regular Canadians should have to pay the bill on their behalf, it just strikes most people as wrong, unfair, a waste of taxpayer money,” the CTF’s federal director, Aaron Wudrick, said in an interview Wednesday.

Mr. Wudrick said his organization does not take issue with public spending associated with official royal tours. After the 2016 tour of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for example, the RCMP reported it spent about $2-million on policing.

Veteran NDP MP Peter Julian said Wednesday that his party respects the couple’s decision to spend time in Canada, especially given the harsh treatment of the British press. But he said the key will be finding out exactly what the couple means by their intention to become financially independent.

“I certainly don’t see why that would mean Canada picking up security costs,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Executive protection services specialist talks about the task of keeping the high-profile couple safe. Reuters

With a report from The Canadian Press

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies