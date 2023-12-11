Open this photo in gallery: Dr. Hamza Jafri, a dentist in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, takes care of five year old Piujulia Taylor’s teeth in October 2022.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The federal government released a phased-in timeline to expand an income-based dental care program for uninsured Canadians Monday, starting this month with seniors aged 87 and over allowed to apply.

The full implementation of the program will not take effect until 2025.

Canadians who have applied, qualified and are enrolled in the expanded benefit will be able to start receiving oral health care as soon as May 2024.

In addition to age thresholds, the program is limited to people with family net incomes below $90,000 and who have no access to dental insurance through their work.

Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday that about nine million Canadians currently do not have access to dental care.

“Far too many people have avoided getting the care that they need simply because it was too expensive, and that’s why this plan is essential,” he said at a news conference at Ottawa’s Algonquin College.

The minority Liberal government agreed to roll out a national dental care program as part of its Parliamentary deal with the NDP, in which the smaller party agreed to keep the Liberals in power until 2025 in exchange for action on a list of policy issues.

NDP health critic Don Davies was part of the government’s news conference.

“We should do this more often,” he said, after being welcomed to the podium by Mr. Holland. Mr. Davies compared the announcement to the adoption of national publicly-funded health care in the 1960s by a minority Liberal government pressured by the NDP.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that his is the biggest expansion of public health care in Canada in many generations,” he said.

The Canada Dental Benefit (CDB) was first launched a year ago for children under 12.

Under the timeline announced Monday, the program will be expanded to seniors aged 77 to 86 in January 2024, seniors aged 72 to 76 in February 2024 and seniors aged 70 to 71 in March 2024.

Seniors aged 65 to 69 will not be able to apply until May 2024. Persons with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate and children under 18 will be able to apply online as of June 2024.

All remaining Canadians who meet the income eligibility requirements will be able to apply in 2025.

The timeline is broadly in line with the March 2022 agreement between the Liberals and the NDP. However, that deal said it would be expanded to seniors and persons living with a disability in 2023, while Monday’s deal means the full roll out for seniors and people with a disability will not occur until the first half of 2024.

The government has contracted Sun Life, a private benefits provider, to deliver the program.

Examples of services that will be covered under the program include preventative cleaning, examinations and x-rays, fillings, root canals, dentures and extractions.

The services will be fully covered for families with net incomes below $70,000. Families with net incomes between $70,000 and $79,999 will be required to cover 40 per cent of the cost, known as a co-pay. That co-pay percentage rises to 60 per cent for families with incomes between $80,000 and $89,999.

The Liberal government’s 2023 budget said the program will cost $13-billion over five years and $4.4-billion in ongoing annual funding.

Federal officials said Canadians who may qualify can apply through the Service Canada website once their demographic is eligible.

Starting this month, letters will be mailed to potentially eligible seniors informing them that they may qualify for the plan. The letter will include a personalized application code.

Some provinces already offer dental-care support for low-income residents.

Mr. Holland was asked Monday whether provinces have assured him that they will not scale back their own programs in response to the expanded federal program.

The federal Health Minister says his conversations with his provincial and territorial counterparts have been “extremely positive.” He was also asked about concerns that employers who offer coverage for their employees may scale back those benefits.

Mr. Holland said he’s had discussions with businesses as well as provinces “to ensure that we don’t see that displacement.” He said the government will adjust if that becomes a concern.

“We’re at a stage right now where the conversations have been very productive, where we have very solid reason to operate on the premises of limited displacement. We have looked at the issue and obviously if it began to move in a different direction, we would have a conversation. But I think engaging in a hypothetical that doesn’t appear to be materializing wouldn’t be advantageous at this point,” he said.

The Liberal-NDP deal also calls on the government to pass a Canada Pharmacare Act by the end of 2023. No such legislation has been introduced and the House of Commons is scheduled to rise for the holidays later this week. The Liberals and the NDP have recently indicated that talks could continue into the new year.

“We’re having productive discussions and exploring a number of what I would call very exciting and creative possibilities to make progress towards universal national public pharmacare,” said Mr. Davies. He said that while the NDP is not focused on an “artificial deadline,” he said he was not precluding the possibility that the Liberals and the NDP would have an update to announce in the next few days.

“But if we don’t, we’re going to keep working diligently in the weeks to follow to meet the spirit of our confidence and supply agreement,” he said.