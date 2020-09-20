RCMP asked to investigate ricin poison sent to White House from apparent Montreal address

Open this photo in gallery A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, photographed here in Washington D.C. on Sept .19, 2020, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border. Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been asked by the FBI to assist with an investigation after authorities found a letter addressed to the White House which contained the toxin ricin.

CNN posted a photo of the letter suggesting it came from Montreal. The letter is marked “H4T,” which is a postal code that corresponds to an industrial area where Canada Post has a sorting facility, located between Highway 13, Highway 40 and Côte-de-Liesse, the Montreal Gazette reported.

Meanwhile, a woman suspected of sending the envelope to the White House was arrested at the New York-Canada border Sunday.

Dan Brien, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said Sunday the RCMP had received a request from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection with a suspicious letter sent to the White House.

“Initial information from the investigation suggests that the letter originated in Canada,” he said. “The FBI conducted an analysis on the substance found in the envelope. This report indicated the presence of ricin, a toxic substance.”

Mr. Brien said the RCMP is working with the FBI on the investigation and cannot provide further details.

The New York Times reported that letters were sent to the White House and also to law enforcement in Texas. A law enforcement official briefed on the matter told the New York newspaper that the letters were sent from Canada.

“We are aware of the concerning reports of packages containing ricin directed toward U.S. federal government sites. Canadian law enforcement is working closely with their U.S. counterparts. As this is an active investigation we cannot comment further," said Mary-Liz Power, a spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. Ms. Power would not comment on whether the department is aware of more than one package.

An American law enforcement officer said the letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and to U.S. President Donald Trump. The individual was speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the issue.

The FBI said in a statement that agents were working to investigate “a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility” and that there is “no known threat to public safety." The FBI, the Secret Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating and are working to determine who mailed the letter and where it came from.

Law enforcement officials told The New York Times that the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Washington is leading the investigation, with help from New York, and that so far no connection has been found between the ricin letters and international terrorist groups. However, an official told the paper, the investigation is still in its early stage.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ricin is a poison found in castor beans and, if they are chewed and swallowed, can cause harm. The U.S. organization says ricin can be made from the waste material left over from processing castor beans and it can be in the form of a powder, a mist, a pellet or it can be dissolved in water or weak acid.

“Death from ricin poisoning could take place within 36 to 72 hours of exposure, depending on the route of exposure (inhalation, ingestion, or injection) and the dose received,” the organization says on its website.

With reports from The Canadian Press and Associated Press