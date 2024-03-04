Open this photo in gallery: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during a weekly news conference, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal budget will be tabled on April 16, the Department of Finance said Monday.

Traditionally, budgets are tabled in late March and it is uncommon for the fiscal blueprint to be released in April.

Last week, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland signalled the forthcoming budget will keep the size of this year’s deficit below $40.1-billion while the Liberal government faces competing pressures to spend more and exercise restraint to not fuel inflation.

Ms. Freeland told reporters at a news conference last Tuesday that the government laid out a “clear set of fiscal guideposts” in the fall economic statement and that those will be met.

The fall economic statement had three specific targets that included keeping the size of the deficit below $40.1-billion, lowering the dept to GDP ratio in 2024-25 and to keep it on a declining track afterward and to keep annual deficits below 1 per cent of GDP from 2026-27 and beyond.

Ms. Freeland said housing, affordability and economic growth were themes that emerged in prebudget consolations though housing stood out above them all.

with files from Bill Curry