Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland released a federal budget that raises more than $20-billion in new revenue over five years, primarily through changes to Canada’s capital-gains rules, in an effort to have wealthy Canadians and corporations help offset the cost of billions in new spending.

As previously signalled by the government, housing, defence and technology research all receive significant funding in the budget, which lays out about $53-billion in new spending over five years.

In a break from past practice, Ms. Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced most of the budget’s key planks earlier this month in a series of cross-country news conferences. The unanswered question heading into budget day was how the government planned to pay for it all.

The budget doesn’t make any changes to income tax rates, nor does it include an explicit wealth tax. Instead, the tax hikes are focused on capital gains.

“Today it is possible for a carpenter or a nurse to pay tax at a higher marginal rate than a multimillionaire. That isn’t fair. That must change, and it will,” Ms. Freeland said in the House of Commons Tuesday afternoon, according to her prepared remarks. She said 99.87 per cent of Canadians will not be affected.

A capital gain is the profit an individual or a business earns when they sell an asset, such as stocks or property. The current tax rate on capital gains is 50 per cent.

Tuesday’s budget states that as of June 25, the inclusion rate on capital gains realized annually above $250,000 by individuals – and on all capital gains realized by corporations and trusts – will rise from one-half to two-thirds.­ The inclusion rate for capital gains realized annually up to $250,000 by individuals will continue to be one-half.

The lifetime capital-gains exemption for Canadians will rise from $1-million to $1.25-million. The total capital-gains exemption from the sale of a principal residence will not change.

Capital gains as a share of gross income By income percentile 100% Dividends 80 Capital gains 60 40 20 Wages and other income 0 Bottom 50 90- 95 99- 99.5 99.9- 99.99 50- 90 95- 99 99.5- 99.9 Top 0.01% THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BUDGET 2024 Capital gains as a share of gross income By income percentile 100% Dividends 80 Capital gains 60 40 20 Wages and other income 0 Bottom 50 50- 90 90- 95 95- 99 99- 99.5 99.5- 99.9 99.9- 99.99 Top 0.01% THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BUDGET 2024 Capital gains as a share of gross income By income percentile 100% Dividends 80 Capital gains 60 40 20 Wages and other income 0 Bottom 50 50- 90 90- 95 95- 99 99- 99.5 99.5- 99.9 99.9- 99.99 Top 0.01% THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BUDGET 2024

There is also a new Canadian Entrepreneurs’ Incentive that proposes a lower lifetime capital-gains inclusion rate for qualifying businesses under certain conditions.

Canadian Federation of Independent Business president Dan Kelly said the package of changes creates winners and losers and will likely create strong pushback from business owners. He said many doctors, who operate as independent businesses, could be negatively affected.

“This is going to be an electrifying issue,” he said, comparing the coming battle with the pushback over small-business tax changes in 2017 that forced the Liberal government to water down its original plans.

Ms. Freeland acknowledged in her speech that the capital-gains changes will be controversial.

“I know there will be many voices raised in protest. No one likes paying more tax, even – or perhaps particularly – those who can afford it the most,” she said. “Tax policy is not only, or chiefly, the province of accountants or economists. It belongs to all of us – because it is how we decide what kind of country we want to live in and what kind of country we want to build.”

In the lead-up to the budget, Ms. Freeland said the spending plan will stay within the fiscal framework she outlined in November. At that time, she said the deficit for the year that ended March 31 would be less than $40.1-billion. The budget shows that target was met, but by the slimmest of margins, showing a $40-billion deficit for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The budget forecasts smaller deficits each year, declining to $20-billion in 2028-29. As a percentage of GDP, the deficit will be 1.3 per cent in the current fiscal year and is projected to decline to 0.6 per cent in the fifth year of the forecast.

The debt-to-GDP ratio, another key metric of fiscal health, is projected to improve slightly from 41.9 per cent this fiscal year to 39 per cent in 2028-29.

In a speech to the House of Commons, Ms. Freeland said the tax increases show the federal government is approving new spending on priorities in a responsible way.

“As we invest with purpose for the benefit of our younger generations and those who love them, we continue to stick to a responsible plan,” she said.

Some economists expressed surprise at the size of new revenue the federal government hopes to collect.

“I’m blown away by the magnitude of the tax increase,” said Scotiabank economist Rebekah Young, who described the size of spending as comparable to pandemic-era budgets.

“The budget clearly makes the Bank of Canada’s job more difficult,” she said.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, who has raised interest rates in an effort to curb inflation, will be watching the budget closely as he and his team debate when rates can be reduced.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that the consumer price index rose 2.9 per cent in March from a year earlier, up from 2.8 per cent in February. The figures prompted market speculation that rate cuts could begin as soon as June.

Brian Ernewein, a former senior Finance Department tax official who is now a senior adviser with KPMG, said the higher taxes will hinder the government’s stated effort to boost economic growth. However, he said the capital-gains provisions are not as harmful as other options that had been speculated in the business community, such as an excess profits tax.

“It’s damning with faint praise, but it’s less bad than some of the alternatives,” he said.

David Macdonald, senior economist with the left-leaning Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, called it a “go big or go home housing budget” and said most Canadians will not be affected by the tax increases required to pay for the spending.

“The folks at the high end are very interested in not having it go through and so they will use all the means at their disposal through their connections with MPs, connections with accountants and tax lawyers, to do everything they can to stop this,” he said.

The budget includes a provision that will see an estimated 600,000 businesses receive $2.5-billion in carbon-price rebates through the Canada Revenue Agency. Small and medium-sized businesses have been paying the carbon price for five years, but unlike individuals, the federal government has yet to return the money to them. The rebates follow a years-long pressure campaign by businesses.

In addition to tax changes, the budget includes modest cost-savings efforts.

The government said it will save $3.9-billion over 10 years by selling off underused federal properties and accelerating the end of leases on rented building space. It said Ottawa has more than six million square metres of office space of which an estimated 50 per cent is underused or vacant. This initiative is expected to save $900-million on a continuing basis after the first decade of savings is over.

The budget also announced the second phase of a cost-savings exercise directed by Treasury Board President Anita Anand. It will save money by eliminating positions after public servants retire or quit and will cut 5,000 full-time equivalent positions in this manner over four years from the bureaucrat population of 368,000. Starting on April 1, 2025, Ottawa will require federal public-service organizations to cover increased operating costs from existing resources. Together this is estimated to save $4.2-billion over four years, starting in 2025-2026, as well as $1.3-billion a year afterwards.

Ottawa also plans to launch a new federal benefit to ensure people living with disabilities can avoid living in poverty, which will cost $6.1-billion over six years. After that, the benefit is expected to cost $1.4-billion per year.

The government estimates that 600,000 low-income Canadians with disabilities will eligible for up to $2,400 per year, starting from July 2025.

The benefit would be available to Canadians between the ages of 18 and 64, who have a valid Disability Tax credit certificate, which requires a doctor’s note.

The budget also details $4.5-billion in spending that has been announced since Ms. Freeland’s November fiscal update, such as support for Haiti and reducing the size of a planned hike to alcohol taxes.

With reports from Steven Chase and Marie Woolf