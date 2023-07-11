Open this photo in gallery: Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project head Mehmet Tohti speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A federal watchdog created by Justin Trudeau to probe corporate wrongdoing abroad says it’s opening an investigation into whether Nike Canada is selling products made with Uyghur forced labour in China.

It’s one of two investigations announced Tuesday by the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE). The second will probe whether Vancouver-based gold mining company Dynasty Gold is benefiting from coerced labour at an open-pit mine in China’s Xinjiang regions.

This development is likely to further exacerbate Canada’s already-strained relations with China. In May, Ottawa expelled a Chinese diplomat for foreign interference after The Globe and Mail revealed Zhao Wei was part of efforts to target a Conservative MP and his Hong Kong relatives for spearheading a Parliamentary motion that condemned China’s repression of Uyghurs.

Tuesday marks the first time that the CORE has undertaken an investigation since opening its doors to receive complaints in early 2021. The CORE is investigating these companies in response to complaints filed last year by a coalition of human-rights groups. They asked the federal watchdog to investigate allegations that some products sold by 14 Canadian companies – most of them subsidiaries of large U.S. firms – are made with forced labour in China. Thirteen of these were deemed admissible last year.

Other decisions by the CORE on investigating the remaining complaints are expected in coming weeks. The 28 rights and advocacy groups include the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, Canadians in Support of Refugees in Dire Need and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, founded by former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler. Lead counsel for the complainants are Sarah Teich and David Matas.

Ms. Teich, a human rights lawyer, said to her knowledge it’s the first time a government-affiliated body anywhere in the world has decided to investigate Nike over its ties to forced labour in China.

“This should push bodies in other jurisdictions to investigate their respective subsidiaries of multinational clothing companies. This can be used as a precedent around the world,” she said.

China’s northwestern Xinjiang region, which produces one-fifth of the world’s cotton, has been the focus of reports by media, researchers and rights groups who say Beijing committed grave human-rights violations against the largely Muslim Uyghur population, as well as other minorities. Here, authorities have been accused by Western governments and human-rights groups of widespread use of forced labour.

Sheri Meyerhoffer, the CORE ombudsperson, said in an interview that the organization is hiring human rights investigators who speak and read Chinese to probe the Nike Canada and Dynasty Gold complaints.

She said the investigators have asked that their names be kept secret to avoid reprisals by Beijing against Chinese nationals working for them.

The CORE said it decided to launch an independent fact-finding investigation into Nike Canada after its initial assessment of the complaint, which it said, on its face, “raises serious allegations regarding the possible abuse of the international human right to be free from forced labour.”

The complaint alleged that Nike has “relationships or supply chain links” with six companies linked to Uyghur forced labour, according to research from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) think tank and Dr. Laura Murphy at Sheffield Hallam University.

In responses to the CORE, Nike has said that it does not source products from Xinjiang and denied having relationships with three of the companies named in the complaint. Nike also responded that an independent third-party audit found no employees from Xinjiang at another facility mentioned in the complaint, and pointed out that another factory in Vietnam is not alleged to use forced labour.

The CORE will also look into conflicting accounts regarding one of Nike’s suppliers: The complaint alleged that Nike is the primary customer of Qingdao Taekwang Shoes Co. Ltd. It alleged that the factory employs Uyghur workers who attend classes in the evening for “vocational training” and “patriotic education”. In addition, the complainants provided bills of lading from a service called Panjiva, which indicate that Nike Canada Corp. imported at least three shipments from Qingdao Taekwang in July 2019. The complainants also alleged that Nike’s assertion that Qingdao Taekwang stopped hiring new employees from Xinjiang after abuses were reported in 2019, contradicts ASPI’s findings.

The CORE’s initial assessment says that “the complex nature of garment supply chains may warrant an investigation of the relationship” between Nike and the Vietnam facility. And the report also cites shipping records known as “bills of lading” that link factories identified by ASPI as using Uyghur forced labour with Nike Canada Corp. The CORE’s report also says that Nike “provided limited detail about the nature and scope” of its human rights due diligence, including whether Nike uses fibre tracing technology to verify that its suppliers are not using cotton from Xinjiang. “Nike Canada Corp. has not provided a satisfactory response to all of the allegations in the complaint,” the CORE’s report states.

Nike Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The CORE operates at arm’s length from the government, with a mandate to investigate overseas corporate conduct in three sectors: mining, petroleum and the garment industry. The results of its investigations will be made public, but the CORE does not have the power to order companies to take any actions resulting from its findings.

A negative finding can nevertheless hurt a company. The CORE can recommend the Canadian government withdraw or deny trade support or financial aid to the company. It could also lead to Canada Border Services Agency blocking a company’s goods from entering Canada because Ottawa committed in the overalled NAFTA trade deal with the United States and Mexico to bar products made with forced labour from this country.

Mehmet Tohti, executive director at the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, said the Canadian watchdog’s decision to commence the investigations represent a “big step” in helping shine a light on trade in forced labour. The CORE’s willingness to investigate stands in contrast to what he called the Canadian government’s inaction on the matter. “It represents Canada’s first detailed investigation of corporate supply chains in China, where the government has faced wide-spread condemnation and numerous sanctions for the use of forced labour” in Xinjiang.

Dynasty Gold did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its interest in the the Qi2 gold mine in Hatu, a mining district in northwest Xinjiang and less than an hour’s drive from Karamay, where the Australian Strategic Policy Institute has identified six detention centres for Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities, two of them that have been used as “re-education” centres for political indoctrination and skills training.

The complainants have alleged that the mining operations use or benefit from Uyghur forced labour.

The CORE said it’s opening an investigation into Dynasty Gold “in order to address the allegations raised in the complaint and [Dynasty Gold’s] position that it does not have operational control over the mine and that the allegations of human rights abuse arose after it left the region.”

In response to earlier media reports, Dynasty Gold has previously said while it owns a majority stake in a joint venture company includes the mine, it does not have operational control. Its state-owned partner, it said on its website last year “continues to operate the mine with no input or participation from Dynasty.” Dynasty has also said it’s mired in a legal battle over ownership of the project.

Although the CORE watchdog was created, in part, at the urging of several human-rights organizations, several groups have said they are recommending people not file complaints with it amid concerns that the office lacks independence, and that it lacks the power to properly investigate wrongdoing. It has no ability to compel witness testimony or force companies to share evidence – despite federal government pledges to grant it such powers when the office’s creation was first announced in 2018.

Business groups, such as the Mining Association of Canada, have lobbied against granting the office these additional powers, saying it would lead to a more adversarial process.

The CORE is currently looking into 15 complaints, as of its most-recent quarterly report, published in April.

The CORE, which looks into human rights abuse allegations in the mining, oil and garment sectors, was originally supposed to expand to look at other industries; it never has.

A Globe investigation earlier this year found the CORE, which opened in May, 2019, has yet to complete a single review or investigation of a company in its four years of operating. The lack of completed reviews comes despite dozens of allegations concerning Canadian companies operating abroad and human rights abuses.