Fishing industry nets $470-million in aid from Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $470-million investment on Thursday for fish harvesters.

During his daily news briefing, Mr. Trudeau said the federal government is creating the fish harvesters benefit.

He said fish harvesters who expect a 25-per-cent drop in income will get support to cover 75 per cent of losses up to $10,000.

Mr. Trudeau also said that Ottawa is also introducing non-repayable grants of up to $10,000 for fish harvesters who own their own businesses.

Mr. Trudeau said Employment Insurance rules would be changed so harvesters can apply for EI benefits based on their earning from previous years.

The Prime Minister also announced that as of next month some national parks will be partially re-opened so people can use trails and green spaces where physical distancing is possible.

