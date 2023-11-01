Open this photo in gallery: Former B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks during a swearing in ceremony at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, on Nov. 18, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Horgan has been appointed as Canada's next ambassador to Germany.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Former B.C. premier John Horgan has been appointed Canada’s new ambassador to Germany.

In a statement announcing the appointment, the Prime Minister’s Office said that as Canada and Germany continue to strengthen their ties, particularly in clean energy, Mr. Horgan will provide strategic advice to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“He is a passionate public servant and an experienced leader, and I am confident that he will continue to serve Canada well and help advance our countries’ common interests in this new role,” Mr. Trudeau said in the statement.

Mr. Horgan, a New Democrat, was premier of British Columbia from 2017 until 2022. He was a member of the B.C. Legislature for 18 years, departing earlier this year.

Former federal Liberal leader Stéphane Dion was ambassador to Germany from 2017 until 2022, with additional responsibilities as ambassador to the European Union.

Canada’s embassy in Germany is in Berlin, and there are consulates in Munich and Düsseldorf as well as an honorary consul in Stuttgart.

Mr. Horgan will be the second recent B.C. premier to hold a senior diplomatic post in Europe.

Former BC Liberal premier Gordon Campbell served as Canadian high commissioner to Britain from 2011 to 2015. He was appointed by former prime minister Stephen Harper.