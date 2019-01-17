 Skip to main content

Politics Former PQ minister Yves-Francois Blanchet named Bloc Quebecois leader

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
Yves Francois Blanchet responds to Opposition questions on Nov. 6, 2013 at the legislature in Quebec City.

The Bloc Quebecois has a new leader.

Former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister Yves-Francois Blanchet was named to the party’s top spot early Thursday morning after no other candidate came forward.

Blanchet, 53, served as environment minister under Pauline Marois between 2012 and 2014 and subsequently was a regular on a public affairs TV show.

He previously worked in the music world, where he managed Quebec singer Eric Lapointe and served as president of a provincial music industry association.

Blanchet issued a statement on the party’s website promising to tirelessly promote Quebec independence and to “win Quebec and win for Quebec.”

The Bloc Quebecois has been leaderless since June, when former leader Martine Ouellet stepped down after a tumultuous reign that saw seven of the party’s 10 MPs resign from caucus. All seven have since returned.

