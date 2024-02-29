Former prime minister Brian Mulroney has died, according to a statement from his family.

Caroline Mulroney, Mr. Mulroney’s daughter and an Ontario cabinet minister, said in a social media post on Thursday evening it was with great sadness that the family announces his death.

“He died peacefully, surrounded by family,” the statement said.

Mr. Mulroney was 84 years old and Canada’s 18th prime minister.

Last year, Mr. Mulroney underwent treatment for cancer in Montreal.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday that Justin Trudeau has spoken with Mr. Mulroney’s family and extended his condolences.

Mr. Trudeau also posted on social media to say he is devastated to learn of Mr. Mulroney’s death.

“He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home,” he said.

“I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate.”

Mr. Trudeau also said as the country mourns his death and thinks of his family, Canadians should acknowledge and celebrate Mr. Mulroney’s role in building the “modern, dynamic, and prosperous country we all know today.”

Pierre Poilievre, who now leads the party that replaced Mr. Mulroney’s Progressive Conservatives, lauded the former prime minister as “one of our greatest ever statesmen.”

He celebrated Mr. Mulroney’s achievement in business and politics, and his life which began with humble roots, being born into a working class family in Baie-Comeau, Que.

“It was the transformational change he brought to his nearly a decade as Prime Minister that is most important,” Mr. Poilievre said.

“He unleashed free enterprise, crushed inflation, restored fiscal sanity and concluded one of the greatest free trade agreements the world has ever seen, which remains largely in place today.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh expressed his condolences on social media and heralded Mr. Mulroney’s environmental record while in government.

Mr. Singh pointed to his work to end acid rain and ban chemicals that were destroying the ozone layer.

“He was also a strong opponent of Apartheid, leading the efforts to sanction South Africa by Commonwealth nations,” Mr. Singh said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that Mr. Mulroney was a “giant” who leaves behind an unmatched legacy, including in the former prime minister’s negotiation of NAFTA and helping to end apartheid in South Africa.

“Canada has lost its ultimate statesman,” Mr. Ford said. “Brian was also so generous with his time. When faced with tough decisions, I often leaned on him for advice and benefited from his experience and his political instincts. He was a role model to me and taught me countless lessons on how to be a better leader.”