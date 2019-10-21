 Skip to main content

Politics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Independent Senator André Pratte announces resignation

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Andre Pratte in 2016.

The Canadian Press

Andre Pratte announced his resignation from the Senate on Monday as federal election results rolled in but he said the decision had nothing to do with the election.

The Independent senator from Quebec posted his resignation letter on Twitter to explain his decision.

“In any professional journey, there can come a time when we realize that we simply ... do not have the skills and motivation required to accomplish the task we have been entrusted with,” wrote Pratte, who was appointed to the Senate in 2016 by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

“After three and a half years in the Senate of Canada, I have come to this conclusion.”

Pratte said it saddened him to betray the trust that Trudeau had in him — but he added it would be even more of a betrayal to continue in a role without meeting the level of excellence expected.

He said his resignation had nothing to do with the election and he chose the specific timing to ensure it would not be a distraction from the campaign.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my admiration for the senators who sit in the chamber today, as well as for the Senate’s devoted personnel,” said the former newspaper columnist and editor.

“I worked alongside individuals with exceptional skills and dedication. They certainly do not deserve the harsh judgment that too many Canadians hold in regard to this great institution.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter