The federal government is spending $500-million for a new fund to help younger Canadians obtain mental-health care.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, also the Deputy Prime Minister, announced the plan Tuesday.
It’s the latest in a series of programs in next week’s federal budget that the government has lately been announcing.
The Youth Mental Health Fund, said a government statement, is designed help community health organizations provide more care for younger Canadians.
It is also intended to better equip these organizations to refer youth to other mental-health services, said a government statement.
“We want younger Canadians to have the support they need so they are set up for success,” Ms. Freeland told a news conference in Ottawa. “Better funding for mental-health services means that younger Canadians can get the help they need right when and where they need it most.”