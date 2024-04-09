Open this photo in gallery: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during a press conference regarding Canada's new defence policy at CFB Trenton on Monday, April 8, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The federal government is spending $500-million for a new fund to help younger Canadians obtain mental-health care.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, also the Deputy Prime Minister, announced the plan Tuesday.

It’s the latest in a series of programs in next week’s federal budget that the government has lately been announcing.

The Youth Mental Health Fund, said a government statement, is designed help community health organizations provide more care for younger Canadians.

It is also intended to better equip these organizations to refer youth to other mental-health services, said a government statement.

“We want younger Canadians to have the support they need so they are set up for success,” Ms. Freeland told a news conference in Ottawa. “Better funding for mental-health services means that younger Canadians can get the help they need right when and where they need it most.”