Liberal government’s COVID-19 spending lacks transparency, budget watchdog says

Bill Curry
Ottawa
Comments
The Liberal government is facing strong criticism from Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux for lacking transparency when it comes to the unprecedented levels of federal spending during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a report released Wednesday, Mr. Giroux and his team note that the Finance Department had been providing a thorough public accounting every other week until August, but that practice ended when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament.

The PBO report is specifically focused on the government’s latest request to Parliament for funding approval through a process called the supplementary estimates, but also discusses spending transparency more broadly. The most recent request covers $79.2-billion in spending.

“While the sum of these measures is significant, the amount of information that is publicly available to track this spending is lacking, thus making it more challenging for parliamentarians to perform their critical role in overseeing government spending and holding it to account,” the PBO report states.

It points out that there is currently no public government document that provides a complete list of all measures announced to date related to COVID-19 and their projected fiscal cost.

“This lack of data is not a result of it not being available,” the PBO states, noting that the Finance Department had been publishing this information until August.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has said an update on federal government spending will be released later this year as part of a fall fiscal update. A date for that update has not yet been announced.

The PBO reported in September that the federal deficit for the current fiscal year is projected to be $328.5-billion and that the federal debt will climb above $1-trillion.

