The federal government should not dismiss concerns about public-health measures or demonize skeptics, Quebec Liberal MP Joel Lightbound says, though he condemns the trucker protests making life miserable for residents of downtown Ottawa.

Mr. Lightbound, who previously served as a parliamentary secretary in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, told an Ottawa news conference Tuesday that his own party has politicized the pandemic and that the government should lay out a clear timeline for bringing restrictions to an end.

He noted that a number of other countries, including Ireland, the U.K., Denmark and Switzerland, have or are currently removing measures such as vaccine passports, leaving Canadians confused about what is happening in this country.

“It’s time to stop with the divisions and distractions,” he said, adding that the situation had reached a point where it became necessary for him to express his views.

He made his comments on Day 12 of demonstrations in Ottawa that have brought downtown traffic to a standstill and have shuttered businesses. The City of Ottawa declared a state of emergency Sunday, and on Monday Mayor Jim Watson asked the federal government and the province to provide an additional 1,800 personnel to help bring the situation under control. Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has said the city is under “siege.”

Mr. Lightbound said he condemns “hideous” acts and symbols on display at the protests. Nazi and Confederate flags have no place in Canada and are symbols of hate and intolerance, he said. He also said he wants to call out far-right groups involved in the protests and has “absolutely no sympathy” for them.

He said it is time for the truckers to leave Ottawa and let local residents have their neighbourhood and quality of life back. Downtown residents also have the right to peace and order, and the demonstrations have lasted long enough, he added.

“No one wants this to escalate, and protesters should now show some good will,” he said. “I suggest they relocate somewhere else – somewhere appropriate for the residents and for the city of Ottawa.”

Mr. Lightbound said, however, that he has heard from hundreds of individuals who have nothing to do with the demonstrations, are for the most part vaccinated and have followed public-health advice. He said they have shared concerns about where things are headed and it is important to both hear them out and respond to them.

He also said people are concerned that pandemic measures such as travel bans and vaccine passports will become normalized.

Restrictions should not be lifted right away, but there should be quantifiable measures for lifting them, such as a threshold for hospitalizations, Mr. Ligthbound said. He also said he is not the only one who is uncomfortable with the government’s approach.

Steven MacKinnon, the government whip, told reporters at the House of Commons that he had just heard about Mr. Lightbound’s comments. “I am going to afford him the courtesy of discussing it with him directly,” he said. “I’ll have more to say later.”

He declined comment on whether the MP’s views caught the government by surprise.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is expected lay out a plan Tuesday to end COVID-19 restrictions, and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said on Twitter that he will announce his province’s path “back to normal,” which will include a plan to lift “damaging restrictions” if pressure on hospitals continues to decline.

During an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday, Mr. Trudeau said people have the right to demonstrate in this country but individuals are trying “to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives.”

“It has to stop,” he said. “The people of Ottawa don’t deserve to be harassed in their own neighbourhoods. They don’t deserve to be confronted with the inherent violence of a swastika flying on a street corner, or a Confederate flag, or the insults and jeers just because they’re wearing a mask.”

He also said that “pandemic restrictions are not forever.”

“This pandemic has sucked for all Canadians,” he said, adding that “Canadians know the way to get through it is to continue listening to science, continuing to lean on each other, continuing to be there for each other.”

During the debate, Manitoba Conservative MP Raquel Dancho said the government needs to explain when restrictions will be lifted. She said the protesters want to be working but that right was taken away from them.

The protest began last month with a convoy of truckers who oppose vaccine mandates. But it has evolved into a broader demonstration against pandemic restrictions. Protesters descended on downtown Ottawa on Jan. 29 and quickly snarled traffic with parked vehicles, some of which have remained in place ever since.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who triggered Monday’s emergency debate, said three levels of government have essentially told Canadians, and people in Ottawa in particular, that they are on their own. He suggested measures such as meeting with officials from municipalities affected by protests, launching an investigation into the foreign funding of the Ottawa protest and developing a plan to get out of the pandemic.

