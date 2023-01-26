Liberal Party of Canada Caucus Chair Brenda Shanahan speaks at the national caucus holiday party in Ottawa, on Dec. 14, 2022.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Liberal members of Parliament began a three-day caucus retreat today, during which they are expected to strategize about their priorities before Parliament returns next week.

The federal party’s caucus chair says their first priority is making life more affordable for Canadians, and MPs also want to build a green economy and address climate change.

Brenda Shanahan says the retreat is critical because the 158 MPs haven’t gotten together since before the holidays, and it’s time for them to put forward fresh ideas.

The retreat kicked off today with gatherings of the party’s women’s and Indigenous caucuses.

It coincides with the anniversary of the beginning of “Freedom Convoy” protests on Saturday, with Shanahan quipping that there are no honking sounds ringing through Parliament like there were last year.

Liberal ministers met for a cabinet retreat earlier this week, and the House of Commons is scheduled to resume sitting on Monday.